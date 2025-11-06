Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/6/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

EAGLE MATERIALS INC (EXP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. Its primary products are Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, which are used in building, expanding and repairing roads, highways and residential, commercial and industrial structures. Its segments include Cement; Concrete and Aggregates segments; Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments; and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. It manufactures and sells its products through a network of approximately 70 facilities spanning 21 states. It operates approximately eight cement plants, two slag grinding facilities and 30 cement distribution terminals. It operates over 25 ready-mix concrete batch plants, seven aggregate processing plants, five gypsum wallboard plants and a recycled paperboard mill.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

SOUTHERN COPPER CORP (SCCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. The Company is engaged in the production of copper, molybdenum, silver, and zinc. The Companys mining, smelting and refining facilities are located in Peru and Mexico and conducts exploration activities in those countries and in Argentina, Chile and Ecuador. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, Mexican open-pit operations and Mexican underground mining operations. Its Peruvian operations include the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and smelting and refining plants, including a precious metals plant, industrial railroad and port facilities. Its Mexican open-pit operations include the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, including a precious metals plant and a copper rod plant and support facilities that service both mines. Its Mexican underground mining operations include five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold, and a zinc refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

