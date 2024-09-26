Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/26/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WORTHINGTON STEEL INC (WS) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Steel, Inc. is a metals processor that partners with customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. The Company specializes in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel laminations and tailor welded solutions. The Company's carbon flat-rolled steel processing includes a variety of value-added processes based on customer requirements including pickling, specialty re-rolling, hot dip galvanizing, blanking, slitting and cutting-to-length. Its electrical steel laminations include manufacturing of precision magnetic steel laminations for the automotive, industrial motor, generator and transformer industries. Its tailor welded products include tailor welded blanks and aluminum tailor welded blanks. It operates around 29 manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Mexico. It serves various end markets, including automotive, construction, machinery and equipment, agriculture, and heavy trucks, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INNOSPEC INC (IOSP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Chemicals, Fuel Specialties and Oilfield Services. The Company's Performance Chemicals business creates technology-based solutions for the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. This segment serves multinational companies, manufacturers of personal care and home care products and global mining, agricultural and building products and other industrial companies. The Company's Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. The Company's Oilfield Services business supplies drilling, completion and production chemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP (KWR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of industrial process fluids. It develops, produces, and markets a broad range of formulated chemical specialty products and offers chemical management services for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The Company operates through three segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia/Pacific. The Company's product lines include metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. The Company's other principal facilities in its Americas' segment are located in Santa Fe Springs, California; Carrollton, Georgia; Aurora, Illinois; Zion, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Madison Heights, Michigan; Batavia, New York, and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

