Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/7/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LINDE PLC (LIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Linde plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial gases and engineering company. The Company serves a variety of end markets, such as chemicals and energy, food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals, and mining. The Companys industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity and specialty gases for electronics. It also delivers gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. Its primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases and process gases. The Company also designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a range of gas production and processing services, such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LINDE PLC

LIN Guru Analysis

LIN Fundamental Analysis

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tecnoglass Inc. (Tecnoglass) is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of architectural glass and windows for the western hemisphere residential and commercial construction industries. It manufactures a range of glass products installed primarily in commercial and residential buildings, including tempered safety, double thermo-acoustic and laminated glass. Its products are installed in hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, universities, airports and hospitals in a range of applications, such as floating facades, windows, doors, handrails, interior and bathroom spatial dividers. Tecnoglass also produces aluminum products, such as profiles, rods, bars, plates and other hardware used in the manufacture of windows. It designs, manufactures, markets and installs architectural systems for high, medium and low rise construction, glass and aluminum windows and doors, office dividers and interiors, floating facades and commercial display windows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TECNOGLASS INC

TGLS Guru Analysis

TGLS Fundamental Analysis

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO (GPK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a consumer packaging provider. Its segments include Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging and Paperboard Manufacturing. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging sold primarily to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets and cups, lids and food containers sold primarily to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging sold to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets, including healthcare and beauty, primarily in Europe. The Paperboard Manufacturing segment includes the six North American paperboard manufacturing facilities that produce recycled, unbleached and bleached paperboard, which is primarily consumed internally to produce paperboard consumer packaging for the Americas and Europe Paperboard Packaging segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO

GPK Guru Analysis

GPK Fundamental Analysis

VALVOLINE INC (VVV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valvoline Inc. provides automotive preventive maintenance services, convenient and trusted services in its retail stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company's service includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations, and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. It operates and franchises more than 2,100 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations and supports nearly 260 locations through its Express Care platform. The vehicle maintenance services offered by the Company include air filter replacement, battery replacement, differential fluid, fuel system cleaning, headlight and taillight replacement, radiator service, tire rotation, transmission service, and wiper blade replacement. It offers services to a wide range of vehicle types, including fleets, such as hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALVOLINE INC

VVV Guru Analysis

VVV Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.