Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/29/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KNIFE RIVER CORP (KNF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knife River Corporation is an aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services provider. Its segments include Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South and Energy Services. Each geographic segment offers a vertically integrated suite of products and services, including aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, and contracting services, while the Energy Services segment, which has locations throughout the Company's geographic footprint, produces and supplies liquid asphalt and related services, primarily for use in asphalt road construction, and is a supplier to some of the other segments. Through its network of 180 active aggregate sites, 102 ready-mix plants and 56 asphalt plants, it supplies construction materials and contracting services to customers in 14 states. Its construction materials are sold to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial, and residential developers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INNOSPEC INC (IOSP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Chemicals, Fuel Specialties and Oilfield Services. The Company's Performance Chemicals business creates technology-based solutions for the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. This segment serves multinational companies, manufacturers of personal care and home care products and global mining, agricultural and building products and other industrial companies. The Company's Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. The Company's Oilfield Services business supplies drilling, completion and production chemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP (KWR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of industrial process fluids. It develops, produces, and markets a broad range of formulated chemical specialty products and offers chemical management services for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The Company operates through three segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia/Pacific. The Company's product lines include metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. The Company's other principal facilities in its Americas' segment are located in Santa Fe Springs, California; Carrollton, Georgia; Aurora, Illinois; Zion, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Madison Heights, Michigan; Batavia, New York, and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY (GPK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a consumer packaging provider. The Company's segments include Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. Paperboard Manufacturing segment includes the seven North American paperboard manufacturing facilities that produce recycled, unbleached, and bleached paperboard, which is consumed internally to produce paperboard consumer packaging for the Americas and Europe Packaging segments. Americas Paperboard Packaging includes paperboard packaging sold primarily to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold primarily to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Europe Paperboard Packaging includes paperboard packaging, primarily cartons, sold primarily to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets including healthcare and beauty products primarily in Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

