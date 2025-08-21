Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/21/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC (ESI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company, whose businesses supply a range of solutions. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. Its Electronics segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging. Its Industrial & Specialty segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies that enhance surfaces or improve industrial processes in diverse industrial sectors, from automotive trim to transcontinental infrastructure and from high-speed printing to high-design faucets. Its solutions enable customers to manufacture processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

CRH PLC (CRH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRH PLC is an Ireland-based company. The Company manufactures and distributes a diverse range of superior building materials and products, which are used in construction projects of all sizes. It operates in three segments across two divisions. Its divisions include Americas and International. Its Americas Division comprises two segments: Americas Materials Solutions and Americas Building Solutions. Americas Materials Solutions provides building materials for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings in North America. The primary materials produced by this segment include aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete and asphalt. Americas Building Solutions manufactures, supplies and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America. Its International Division, which comprises one segment, International Solutions, is a provider of integrated building solutions primarily across Europe and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRH PLC

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company, which produces uncoated freesheet (UFS) for paper products such as cutsize and offset paper, as well as market pulp. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a broad portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for numerous uses and applications, and market pulp. The Company operates two integrated mills in the region, one in Saillat, France and one in Nymolla, Sweden. Its Saillat mill produces both paper and market pulp. Latin America segment is focused on uncoated freesheet paper and market pulp, supported by the management of approximately 250,000 acres of certified eucalyptus forestlands in Brazil. North America segments paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York. North America segments papers business comprises three product lines: Imaging Papers, Commercial Printing Papers and Converting Papers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYLVAMO CORP

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD (AXTA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems and products. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, it provides sustainable liquid and powder coating solutions to both large regional and global customers and to a fragmented and local customer base. These customers comprise, among others, independent or multi-shop operator body shops as well as a wide variety of industrial manufacturers. Through its Mobility Coatings segment, it provides coatings technologies for light vehicle and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its key products consist of the four main coatings layers: electrocoat (AquaEC), primer (HyperDur), basecoat (ChromaDyne) and clearcoat (Lumeera). Its major industrial brands include Imron Industrial, Tufcote Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Strenex Industrial, PercoTop, Voltatex, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

