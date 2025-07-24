Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/24/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KARAT PACKAGING INC (KRT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings across the United States. The Company classifies its customers into four categories. Distributors include national and regional distributors across the United States that purchase their products and provide a channel to offer their products to restaurants, offices, schools, government entities and other end users. National and regional chains typically include fast casual, fast-food restaurants and supermarket chains with locations across multiple states to which they supply specified products. Retail primarily includes regional bubble tea shops and frozen yogurt shops that often purchase their specialty beverage ingredients and related items. E-commerce/Online includes small businesses, often with only one or two locations, as well as customers who purchase for personal use.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KARAT PACKAGING INC

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC (ESI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company, whose businesses supply a range of solutions. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. Its Electronics segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging. Its Industrial & Specialty segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies that enhance surfaces or improve industrial processes in diverse industrial sectors, from automotive trim to transcontinental infrastructure and from high-speed printing to high-design faucets. Its solutions enable customers to manufacture processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

CRH PLC (CRH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRH PLC is an Ireland-based company. The Company manufactures and distributes a diverse range of superior building materials and products, which are used in construction projects of all sizes. It operates in three segments across two divisions. Its divisions include Americas and International. Its Americas Division comprises two segments: Americas Materials Solutions and Americas Building Solutions. Americas Materials Solutions provides building materials for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings in North America. The primary materials produced by this segment include aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete and asphalt. Americas Building Solutions manufactures, supplies and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America. Its International Division, which comprises one segment, International Solutions, is a provider of integrated building solutions primarily across Europe and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRH PLC

ROYAL GOLD INC (USA) (RGLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company's segments include Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment includes a metal stream, which is a purchase agreement that provides the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine, at a price determined for the life of the transaction by the purchase agreement. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment includes non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the right to revenue or metals produced from the project after deducting specified costs, if any. The Company owns interests in approximately 175 properties on five continents, including interests in 42 producing mines and 18 development stage projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ROYAL GOLD INC (USA)

LINDE PLC (LIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Linde plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial gases and engineering company. The Company serves a variety of end markets, such as chemicals and energy, food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals, and mining. The Companys industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity and specialty gases for electronics. It also delivers gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. Its primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases and process gases. The Company also designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a range of gas production and processing services, such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LINDE PLC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

