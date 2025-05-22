Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/22/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EQUINOX GOLD CORP (EQX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinox Gold Corp. is a Canadian mining company engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a focus on gold. The Company has operating gold mines in Canada, the United States and Brazil. Its operating mines include Aurizona Gold Mine, Fazenda Gold Mine, Santa Luz Gold Mine, RDM Gold Mine, Los Filos Gold Mine, Castle Mountain Gold Mine, Mesquite Gold Mine and Greenstone Gold Mine. Its Aurizona Gold Mine is an open-pit gold mine located in northeastern Brazil near the town of Godofredo Viana in Maranhao State. Greenstone Gold Mine is a multi-million-ounce gold project located in the top-tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada. Fazenda Gold Mine is located within the Maria Preta mining district in Bahia State, Brazil. RDM Gold Mine is located in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, about 560 kilometers (km) north of the state capital city of Belo Horizonte. The Los Filos Mine Complex is in Guerrero State, Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOX GOLD CORP

NEWMARKET CORP (NEU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NewMarket Corporation is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), and American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC). The Afton and Ethyl companies develop, manufacture, blend, and deliver chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. AMPAC is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals used in solid rocket motors for the aerospace and defense industries. The CompanyGs segments are petroleum additives and specialty materials. The petroleum additives segment includes lubricant and fuel additives, which are necessary for the efficient and reliable operation of vehicles and machinery. The specialty materials segment includes critical materials used in solid rocket motors for space launch and military defense applications. Ethyl provides contracted manufacturing and related services to Afton and to third parties and is a marketer of antiknock compounds in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEWMARKET CORP

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tecnoglass Inc. (Tecnoglass) is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of architectural glass and windows for the western hemisphere residential and commercial construction industries. It manufactures a range of glass products installed primarily in commercial and residential buildings, including tempered safety, double thermo-acoustic and laminated glass. Its products are installed in hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, universities, airports and hospitals in a range of applications, such as floating facades, windows, doors, handrails, interior and bathroom spatial dividers. Tecnoglass also produces aluminum products, such as profiles, rods, bars, plates and other hardware used in the manufacture of windows. It designs, manufactures, markets and installs architectural systems for high, medium and low rise construction, glass and aluminum windows and doors, office dividers and interiors, floating facades and commercial display windows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TECNOGLASS INC

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. It operates four mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkiye; the Lamaque Complex in Quebec (Lamaque), Canada, and Olympias located in northern Greece. The Kisladag, Efemcukuru and Lamaque mines are gold mines. The Olympias mine is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine located in the Halkidiki Peninsula in northern Greece. The Lamaque Complex includes the Triangle mine (upper and lower zones), the Ormaque mine, within the Ormaque deposit, the Parallel deposit, the Plug #4 deposit, and the Sigma Mill. Efemcukuru mine uses a flotation circuit to produce a gold concentrate. Its growth projects include Skouries and Perama Hill. The Skouries project is an advanced stage copper-gold development project in northern Greece. The Perama Hill project is an epithermal gold-silver deposit located in the Thrace region of northern Greece.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA)

VALVOLINE INC (VVV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valvoline Inc. provides automotive preventive maintenance services, convenient and trusted services in its retail stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company's service includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations, and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. It operates and franchises more than 2,000 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations and supports nearly 270 locations through its Express Care platform. The vehicle maintenance services offered by the Company include air filter replacement, battery replacement, differential fluid, fuel system cleaning, headlight and taillight replacement, radiator service, tire rotation, transmission service, and wiper blade replacement. It offers services to a wide range of vehicle types, including fleets, such as hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALVOLINE INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

