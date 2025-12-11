Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/11/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC (ESI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company, whose businesses supply a range of solutions. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. Its Electronics segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging. Its Industrial & Specialty segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies that enhance surfaces or improve industrial processes in diverse industrial sectors, from automotive trim to transcontinental infrastructure and from high-speed printing to high-design faucets. Its solutions enable customers to manufacture processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company operates four mines: Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Lamaque, and Olympias. The Kisladag, Efemcukuru and Lamaque mines are gold mines, while Olympias is a polymetallic operation producing three concentrates bearing gold, lead-silver and zinc. Kisladag is a low-grade, bulk-tonnage, open-pit operation that uses heap leaching for gold recovery. It is located in Usak Province in western Turkiye. Efemcukuru is a high-grade, underground operation located in Izmir Province in western Turkiye. The Lamaque Complex is located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. It includes the Triangle mine, the Ormaque mine, the Parallel deposit, the Plug #4 deposit, and the Sigma Mill. Olympias is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine located in the Halkidiki Peninsula in northern Greece. It also operates the Bruell Gold Project 51 claim property in Vauquelin township, Quebec.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

