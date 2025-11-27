Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/27/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GOLD FIELDS LTD (ADR) (GFI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with approximately nine operating mines in Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile and Peru and one project in Canada. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and silver and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. It has a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of over 2.30 million ounces (Moz), gold mineral reserves of 44.6 Moz and gold mineral resources of 30.3 Moz (excluding mineral resources). In Peru, the Company also produces copper. Its economic interest in the South Deep mine in South Africa is 96.43%. It also owns 100% of the St Ives, Agnew, Granny Smith mines and around 50% of the Gruyere gold mine in Australia, and 90.0% of the Tarkwa and Damang mines in Ghana and 45% of the Asanko mine in Ghana. It owns 99.5% of the Cerro Corona mine in Peru. It also has 100% ownership of the Windfall Project in Canadas Quebec province.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GOLD FIELDS LTD (ADR)

GFI Guru Analysis

GFI Fundamental Analysis

KINROSS GOLD CORP (KGC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. Its operations and projects include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Manh Choh, Paracatu, La Coipa, Tasiast, and the Great Bear project, among others. Fort Knox is an open-pit gold mine located near the city of Fairbanks, Alaska. Round Mountain is an open-pit mine located in Nevada. Paracatu is a cornerstone operation located near the city of Paracatu in Brazils Minas Gerais region. The Tasiast mine is an open-pit operation located in northwestern Mauritania. The La Coipa mine is located in the Atacama region in Chile. The Great Bear is a development project in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KINROSS GOLD CORP

KGC Guru Analysis

KGC Fundamental Analysis

HAWKINS INC (HWKN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawkins, Inc. is a water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its water treatment, food and health sciences and industrial solutions customers. Its Water Treatment segment specializes in providing chemicals, products, equipment, services and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water and agricultural water. Its Industrial segment specializes in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to industries such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical and plating. Its Health and Nutrition segment specializes in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplements and other nutritional food, health and wellness products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HAWKINS INC

HWKN Guru Analysis

HWKN Fundamental Analysis

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company, which produces uncoated freesheet (UFS) for paper products such as cutsize and offset paper, as well as market pulp. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a broad portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for numerous uses and applications, and market pulp. The Company operates two integrated mills in the region, one in Saillat, France and one in Nymolla, Sweden. Its Saillat mill produces both paper and market pulp. Latin America segment is focused on uncoated freesheet paper and market pulp, supported by the management of approximately 250,000 acres of certified eucalyptus forestlands in Brazil. North America segments paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York. North America segments papers business comprises three product lines: Imaging Papers, Commercial Printing Papers and Converting Papers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYLVAMO CORP

SLVM Guru Analysis

SLVM Fundamental Analysis

VALVOLINE INC (VVV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valvoline Inc. provides automotive preventive maintenance services, convenient and trusted services in its retail stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company's service includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations, and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. It operates and franchises more than 2,100 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations and supports nearly 260 locations through its Express Care platform. The vehicle maintenance services offered by the Company include air filter replacement, battery replacement, differential fluid, fuel system cleaning, headlight and taillight replacement, radiator service, tire rotation, transmission service, and wiper blade replacement. It offers services to a wide range of vehicle types, including fleets, such as hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALVOLINE INC

VVV Guru Analysis

VVV Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.