Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/13/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HAWKINS, INC. (HWKN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawkins, Inc. is a specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its customers. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment specializes in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to industries such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical and plating. The Water Treatment segment specializes in providing chemicals, equipment and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water and agricultural water. The Health and Nutrition segment specializes in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, health and wellness products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CABOT CORP (CBT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemical and performance materials company. The Company operates through two segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Reinforcement Materials segment combines the reinforcing carbons and engineered elastomer composite product lines. Its reinforcing carbons products are used in tires and industrial products. The Performance Chemicals segment is organized into two businesses: The Performance Additives business and Formulated Solutions business. The Performance Additives business combines its specialty carbons, battery materials, fumed metal oxides and aerogel product lines, and the Formulated Solutions business combines its specialty compounds and inkjet product lines. Its principal products are carbon black, specialty carbons, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. The Company also owns Chiba solar farm that generates up to 3,500 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PACTIV EVERGREEN INC (PTVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh food service and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment manufactures a range of products that enable consumers to eat and drink where they want and when they want with convenience. The Food Merchandising segment manufactures products that display food while preserving freshness, including clear rigid-display containers, containers for prepared and ready-to-eat food, trays for meat and poultry and molded fiber egg cartons. The Beverage Merchandising segment manufactures cartons for fresh refrigerated beverage products, primarily producing integrated fresh carton systems, which include printed cartons, spouts and filling machines, for dairy (including plant-based, organic and specialty dairy), juice and other specialty beverage end-markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SSR MINING INC (SSRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSR Mining Inc. is an intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the United States of America (USA), Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Its four operating assets produce more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. The Company's gold and silver production is sourced from its Copler Gold Mine (Copler) in Erzincan, Turkey, Marigold mine (Marigold) in Nevada, United States, Seabee Gold Operation (Seabee) in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations (Puna) in Jujuy, Argentina. The Company's growth and development pipeline includes Cakmaktepe Extension and Copper Hill in Turkey, New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley in Nevada, and the Fisher and Amisk properties in Saskatchewan, along with a number of earlier-stage opportunities globally. Amisk property is 39,880 hectares with extensive Proterozoic-volcano-sedimentary rock assemblages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

METHANEX CORP (USA) (MEOH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Methanex Corporation is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol. The Company supplies methanol to international markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. The Company's methanol production sites are located in New Zealand, the United States, Trinidad, Chile, Egypt, and Canada. Its New Zealand production site supplies methanol primarily to customers in Asia Pacific. It has three plants in New Zealand, Motunui 1, Motunui 2 and Waitara Valley. Its two plants in Geismar serves customers in methanol markets. It has two plants in Trinidad, Titan and Atlas that supplies methanol to various methanol markets. Its Chile production site supplies methanol to customers in South America and Asia Pacific having two plants in Chile, Chile I and Chile IV. Its Egypt plant is located on the Mediterranean Sea and primarily supplies methanol to the domestic and European market. Its plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta, supplies methanol to customers in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

