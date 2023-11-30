Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/30/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC (SLGN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silgan Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for essential consumer goods products. The Company operates 112 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through three segments: dispensing and specialty closures, metal containers, and custom containers. Dispensing and specialty closures segment manufacturers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The segment provides customers with a variety of dispensing system solutions, including integrated dispensing packaging solutions, and metal and plastic specialty closures, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. Metal containers segment manufactures metal containers in North America and Europe. It produces custom containers from a full range of resin materials and offers a comprehensive array of molding and decorating capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SILGAN HOLDINGS INC

SLGN Guru Analysis

SLGN Fundamental Analysis

ECOVYST INC (ECVT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ecovyst Inc. is an integrated provider of specialty catalysts and services. The Company supports customers globally through its network of manufacturing facilities. The Company has two segments: Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics to North American refineries to support the production of alkylate, a gasoline blending component required for meeting gasoline specifications and producing premium grade fuel. The segment is also a North American producer of on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications. Catalyst Technologies segment provides customized catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene, and methyl methacrylate (MMA). Its finished silica-based catalysts and catalyst supports are necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics used in packaging films, bottles, containers, and other molded applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ECOVYST INC

ECVT Guru Analysis

ECVT Fundamental Analysis

VALVOLINE INC (VVV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valvoline Inc. provides automotive preventive maintenance services through its retail stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company's service includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations, and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. It operates and franchises more than 1,850 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations and supports around 300 locations through its Express Care platform. Its services include fluid exchange, such as motor oil, transmission fluid, differential fluid and coolant; safety, such as tire inflation, tire rotation, safety check and bulbs, and parts replacement, such as 12 volts battery, filters, wiper blades and belts. Its services are offered to a wide range of vehicle types, including fleets, such as hybrid electric vehicle, battery electric vehicle, medium duty and passenger car motor oil/light duty.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALVOLINE INC

VVV Guru Analysis

VVV Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.