Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/12/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ADVANSIX INC (ASIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AdvanSix Inc. is a fully integrated manufacturer of nylon 6 resin, chemical intermediates, and ammonium sulfate fertilizer. Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by its customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electric components, packaging and other industrial applications, including wire and cable. It sells its Nylon 6 resin globally, primarily under the Aegis brand name. In addition, its Nylon 6 resin is used to produce nylon films, which it sells to its customers primarily under the Capran brand name. It also sells caprolactam, ammonium sulfate, acetone, and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across its integrated manufacturing value chain. It sells caprolactam, which is the key monomer used in the production of Nylon 6 resin. Its ammonium sulfate fertilizer is derived from the caprolactam manufacturing process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAWKINS, INC. (HWKN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawkins, Inc. is a specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its customers. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment specializes in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to industries such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical and plating. The Water Treatment segment specializes in providing chemicals, equipment and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water and agricultural water. The Health and Nutrition segment specializes in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, health and wellness products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (X) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Steel Corporation (U.S Steel) is an integrated steel producer, which is engaged in producing and selling steel products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe. The Company's operations in the United States also include iron ore and coke production facilities and real estate operations. Its operations in Europe also include coke production facilities. The Company operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular). Its Flat-Rolled segment is engaged in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. The Mini Mill segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated sheets and electrical steels. The USSE segment includes U. S. Steel Kosice (USSK), U. S. Steels integrated steel plant and coke production facilities in Slovakia, and its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOUTHERN COPPER CORP (SCCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. The Company is engaged in producing copper, molybdenum, silver, and zinc. It operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico and Peru and conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit copper mines and the Mexican underground mining operations. The Peruvian operations include the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant industrial railroad and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican open-pit operations include the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant and a copper rod plant, and support facilities that service both mines. The Mexican underground mining operations include five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, silver and gold, and a zinc refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OLIN CORP (OLN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

