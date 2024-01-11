Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/11/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ADVANSIX INC (ASIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AdvanSix Inc. is a fully integrated manufacturer of nylon 6 resin, chemical intermediates, and ammonium sulfate fertilizer. Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by its customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electric components, packaging and other industrial applications, including wire and cable. It sells its Nylon 6 resin globally, primarily under the Aegis brand name. In addition, its Nylon 6 resin is used to produce nylon films, which it sells to its customers primarily under the Capran brand name. It also sells caprolactam, ammonium sulfate, acetone, and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across its integrated manufacturing value chain. It sells caprolactam, which is the key monomer used in the production of Nylon 6 resin. Its ammonium sulfate fertilizer is derived from the caprolactam manufacturing process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RAMACO RESOURCES INC (METC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a metallurgical coal company. The Company operates and develops metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company's development portfolio primarily includes four properties: Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek and RAM Mine. The Elk Creek property consists of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral rights and contains approximately 16 seams that it has targeted for production. Its operations include approximately six active mines at its Elk Creek mining complex. The Berwind property consists of approximately 62,500 acres of controlled mineral and is located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. The Company's Knox Creek facility includes a preparation plant and approximately 74,400 acres of controlled mineral rights. Its RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania, consists of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SASOL LTD (ADR) (SSL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is a global chemical and energy company. The Company's segments include Advanced Materials, Base Chemicals, Essential Care Chemicals and Performance Solutions. Its Advanced Materials segment manufactures specialty alumina, carbon and cobalt catalysts. Its Base Chemicals segment offers materials including the basic building blocks for products such as agriculture film, pipes, woven fabric, sunscreens, fertilizer, vitamin production and others. Its Essential Care Chemicals segment focuses on three markets: fabric and home care/industrial and institutional cleaning; personal care/health and wellness, and technical formulations to support industrial applications. It produces a variety of surfactants, surfactant intermediates, fatty alcohols and linear alkyl benzene. Its Performance Solutions segment offers solvents, synthetic waxes, comonomers and specialty chemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ROYAL GOLD INC (USA) (RGLD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company's principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OLYMPIC STEEL INC (ZEUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olympic Steel, Inc. is a metals service center company. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services to a range of customers. It operates through three segments: specialty metals flat products, carbon flat products, and tubular and pipe products. Specialty metals flat products segment is engaged in the direct sale and distribution of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products, prime tin mill products and fabricated parts. Carbon flat products segment is engaged in the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts. Tubular and pipe products segment distribute metal tubing, pipe, bar, valve and fittings and fabricates pressure parts supplied to various industrial markets. The tubular and pipe products segment consist of the Chicago Tube and Iron, or CTI, business. CTI operates in the Midwestern and south-eastern United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

