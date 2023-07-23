Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC (MLM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is a natural resource-based building materials company. The Company supplies aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel) through its network of approximately 350 quarries, mines and distribution yards in 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas. The Company also provides cement and downstream products, namely, asphalt and paving services, in markets that are naturally vertically integrated. The Company conducts its Building Materials business through two segments, such as East Group and West Group. The East Group provides aggregates and asphalt products. The West Group provides aggregates, cement, downstream products and paving services. The Company also operates a Magnesia Specialties business, which produces magnesia-based chemical products that are used in industrial, agricultural and environmental applications. It also produces dolomitic lime sold primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC

LINDE PLC (LIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Linde PLC is an industrial gas and engineering company. The Company designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers its customers a range of gas production and processing services, such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants. The Company's operations consist of two core product lines: industrial gases and engineering. Its industrial gases operations are managed on a geographic basis, which represents three of the Company's segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), and APAC (Asia/South Pacific) and Engineering business, which designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. Its primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LINDE PLC

LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDL ARGNTNA SA-ADR (LOMA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based vertically integrated company active in the cement industry. It produces and distribute cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete, and lime, primarily used in private and public construction, to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, and industrial customers, among others. The Company operates five segments: Cement, masonry cement and lime Argentina, Cement Paraguay, Concrete, Aggregates, Railroad and Others. Cement, masonry cement and lime Argentina includes the cement, masonry cement and lime business in Argentina. Cement Paraguay includes the cement business in Paraguay. Concrete includes principally the production and sale of ready-mix concrete. Aggregates includes the production and sale of granitic aggregates. Railroad includes the provision of the railroad transportation service. Others includes the industrial waste treatment and recycling business to produce materials for use as fuel o raw material.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDL ARGNTNA SA-ADR

ECOLAB INC (ECL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The Company delivers various solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to various industries. Its segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. Its Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions, primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, global refining, petrochemical, pulp and paper industries. Its Global Institutional & Specialty segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, government, education and retail industries. Its Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ECOLAB INC

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. (PPG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment primarily supplies a range of protective and decorative coatings, sealants and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor. The Industrial Coatings segment primarily supplies a range of protective and decorative coatings and finishes along with adhesives, sealants, metal pretreatment products, optical monomers and coatings, low-friction coatings, precipitated silicas, and other specialty materials. Its Performance Coatings brands include PPG, GLIDDEN, COMEX, OLYMPIC, DULUX, SIGMA, HISTOR, SEIGNEURIE, PEINTURES GAUTHIER, and JOHNSTONE'S, among others. Its Industrial Coatings brands include PPG and TESLIN. It supplies its products to customers in an array of end-uses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

