Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/22/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

VALVOLINE INC (VVV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valvoline Inc. provides automotive preventive maintenance services through its retail stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company's service includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations, and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. It operates and franchises more than 1,850 service center locations through its Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change retail locations and supports around 300 locations through its Express Care platform. Its services include fluid exchange, such as motor oil, transmission fluid, differential fluid and coolant; safety, such as tire inflation, tire rotation, safety check and bulbs, and parts replacement, such as 12 volts battery, filters, wiper blades and belts. Its services are offered to a wide range of vehicle types, including fleets, such as hybrid electric vehicle, battery electric vehicle, medium duty and passenger car motor oil/light duty.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VALVOLINE INC

VVV Guru Analysis

VVV Fundamental Analysis

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION (USA) (KGC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinross Gold Corporation is a Canada-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. The Company's projects include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Manh Choh, Paracatu, La Coipa, Lobo-Marte, Tasiast and Great Bear projects. Fort Knox is an open-pit gold mine located near the city of Fairbanks, Alaska. Round Mountain is a long-life, open pit mine located in Nevada. Bald Mountain is an open pit mine with an estimated mineral resource base located in Nevada along the southern extension of the prolific Carlin trend. Manh Choh project is in Alaska, located approximately 400 kilometers southeast of Fort Knox. Paracatu is a long life, cornerstone operation located near the city of Paracatu in Brazil's Minas Gerais region. It operates the La Coipa mine in the Atacama region and owns the Lobo-Marte development project, which is located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of La Coipa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION (USA)

KGC Guru Analysis

KGC Fundamental Analysis

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC (SLGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silgan Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for essential consumer goods products. The Company operates 112 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through three segments: dispensing and specialty closures, metal containers, and custom containers. Dispensing and specialty closures segment manufacturers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The segment provides customers with a variety of dispensing system solutions, including integrated dispensing packaging solutions, and metal and plastic specialty closures, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. Metal containers segment manufactures metal containers in North America and Europe. It produces custom containers from a full range of resin materials and offers a comprehensive array of molding and decorating capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SILGAN HOLDINGS INC

SLGN Guru Analysis

SLGN Fundamental Analysis

BALCHEM CORP (BCPC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Human Nutrition and Health (HNH), Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH), and Specialty Products. The HNH segment provides human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. This segment also serves the food and beverage industry for beverage, bakery, dairy, confectionary, and savory manufacturers. The ANH segment provides nutritional products derived from its microencapsulation and chelation technologies, in addition to nutrient choline chloride. Through Specialty Products, it provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BALCHEM CORP

BCPC Guru Analysis

BCPC Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.