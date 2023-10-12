Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/12/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS INC (USLM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products and supplying primarily the construction, including highway, road and building contractors; industrial, including paper and glass manufacturers; metals, including steel producers; environmental, including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes; roof shingle manufacturers, agriculture and oil and gas services industries. It extracts limestone from its open-pit quarries and underground mines and then processes it for sale as pulverized limestone, aggregate, quicklime, hydrated lime and lime slurry. It operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas through its subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, ART Quarry TRS LLC, Colorado Lime Company, Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company St. Clair and U.S. Lime Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS INC

USLM Guru Analysis

USLM Fundamental Analysis

LINDE PLC (LIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Linde PLC is an industrial gas and engineering company. The Company designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers its customers a range of gas production and processing services, such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants. The Company's operations consist of two core product lines: industrial gases and engineering. Its industrial gases operations are managed on a geographic basis, which represents three of the Company's segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), and APAC (Asia/South Pacific) and Engineering business, which designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. Its primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LINDE PLC

LIN Guru Analysis

LIN Fundamental Analysis

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO (SHW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company's Paint Stores Group segment sells a range of architectural paints, coatings, and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores and other retailers. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks and adhesives to retailers and distributors throughout North America and Europe. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial (metal and plastic) applications, automotive refinish, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO

SHW Guru Analysis

SHW Fundamental Analysis

VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY (VMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates and producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company segments include Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates and related products and services. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas and provides asphalt construction paving services in Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia. Calcium segment consists of Florida facility that produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics and water treatment industries. It sells aggregates that are used as ballast for construction and maintenance of railroad tracks. Its products are used to build roads, tunnels, bridges, railroads, schools, shopping centers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY

VMC Guru Analysis

VMC Fundamental Analysis

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY (GPK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of fiber-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage, food service and other consumer products companies. Its segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes over seven North American paperboard mills that produce primarily solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, and cups, lids and food containers sold to food service companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets including healthcare and beauty in Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

GPK Guru Analysis

GPK Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.