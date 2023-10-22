Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/22/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

TIMKENSTEEL CORP (TMST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel using electric arc furnace (EAF) technology. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing (tubes), manufactured components, such as precision steel components, and billets. The Company manages raw material recycling programs, which are used internally as a feeder system for its melt operations and allow it to sell scrap not used in its operations to third parties. The Company's products and solutions are used in a range of demanding applications in various market sectors, including automotive; oil and gas; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; defense; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. Its production of manufactured components takes place at two downstream manufacturing facilities: Tryon Peak (Columbus, North Carolina) and St. Clair (Eaton, Ohio).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CONSTELLIUM SE (CSTM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Constellium SE is a France-based company which provides development and manufacturing of aluminum products and solutions. The Company designs and manufactures advanced alloys and engineered solutions for applications, such as cars, beverage cans, airplanes and more. It designs, develops, and engineers products and solutions in partnership with customers for an array of markets which includes Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Defense, Transportation, and Industry. The Company operates its business through approximately 28 manufacturing sites in Europe, North America, and China with 12,000 employees around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

