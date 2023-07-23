Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 7/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA (ADR) (BVN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company's segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. and S.M.R.L. Chaupiloma Dos de Cajamarca), and Industrial activities. The Company operates the Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, Mallay and Breapampa mines and has controlling interests in over three other mining companies, which operate the Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay and La Zanja mines. It also owns an electric power transmission company, a hydroelectric plant, a processing plant and an engineering services consulting company and non-controlling interests in various other mining companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS SA (PRM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perimeter Solutions SA is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company provides investment holding company services. The object of the Company is the holding of participations in any form whatsoever in Luxembourg and foreign companies and in any other form of investment, the acquisition by purchase, subscription or in any other manner as well as the transfer by sale, exchange or otherwise of securities of any kind and the administration, management, control and development of its portfolio. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, EverArc (BVI) Merger Sub Limited is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

