Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is an uncoated papers company. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for various uses and applications, and market pulp. The segment operates one paper and pulp mill in the region in Saillat, France. Latin American segment's operations is focused on uncoated freesheet paper, as well as market pulp through the ownership or management of approximately 250,000 acres of forestlands in Brazil and consists of three mills: two integrated mills in the State of Sao Paulo and one non-integrated mill in Mato Grosso do Sul. The North American segment's paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York and has offtake agreements to purchase the uncoated papers produced by International Paper's Riverdale and Georgetown mills in Selma, Alabama and Georgetown, South Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

LIVENT CORP (LTHM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Livent Corporation is a fully integrated lithium company. The Company manufactures lithium for use in a range of lithium products, which are used primarily in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers and chemical synthesis applications. It is focused on supplying high performance lithium compounds to the electric vehicles (EV) and broader battery markets. The Company also supplies butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. Its product category includes Lithium Hydroxide, Butyllithium, High Purity Lithium Metal, Lithium Carbonate, and Lithium Chloride. It serves a variety of industrial, pharmaceutical, aerospace, electronics, agricultural and polymer applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

