Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/4/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is an uncoated papers company. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for various uses and applications, and market pulp. The segment operates one paper and pulp mill in the region in Saillat, France. Latin American segment's operations is focused on uncoated freesheet paper, as well as market pulp through the ownership or management of approximately 250,000 acres of forestlands in Brazil and consists of three mills: two integrated mills in the State of Sao Paulo and one non-integrated mill in Mato Grosso do Sul. The North American segment's paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York and has offtake agreements to purchase the uncoated papers produced by International Paper's Riverdale and Georgetown mills in Selma, Alabama and Georgetown, South Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coal mines are approximately 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground, making them some of the deepest vertical shaft coal mines in North America. The Company's operations also extract methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. The Company is a producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (HCC), operating longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek, AL, coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE) is a small-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also a distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment manufactures a broad selection of durable plastic reusable containers that are used repeatedly. Its products include pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, custom plastic products, consumer fuel containers, and tanks for water, fuel and waste handling. The Distribution Segment is engaged in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire servicing, wheel, and automotive under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles and the manufacturing of tire repair materials and custom rubber.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

