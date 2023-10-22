Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On David Dreman - 10/22/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

CVR PARTNERS LP (UAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Partners, LP owns and operates the nitrogen fertilizer business. It produces nitrogen fertilizer products at two manufacturing facilities, one located in Coffeyville, Kansas operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (Coffeyville Facility) and one located in East Dubuque, Illinois operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (East Dubuque Facility). Both facilities manufacture ammonia and are able to further upgrade such ammonia to other nitrogen fertilizer products, principally urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). Nitrogen fertilizer is used by farmers to enhance the yield and quality of their crops, primarily corn and wheat. Its products are sold on a wholesale basis in the United States. The Coffeyville manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

IAMGOLD CORP (IAG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAMGOLD Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producer and developer company. The Company's principal activities are the exploration, development and operation of gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. Its projects include Essakane, Westwood and Cote Gold. The Essakane project is located in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa. It straddles the boundary of the Oudalan and Seno provinces in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso and is approximately 330 kilometers (km) northeast of the capital, Ouagadougou. The Westwood Project is located on the Doyon property, 2.5 km east of the former Doyon Gold Mine in the Bousquet Township, approximately 40 km east of Rouyn-Noranda and 80 km west of Val d'Or in southwestern Quebec, Canada. The Cote Gold Project is located in the Chester and Yeo Townships, District of Sudbury, in northeastern Ontario. It is approximately 25 km southwest of Gogama, 125 km southwest of Timmins, and 175 km northwest of Sudbury.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

LSB INDUSTRIES INC (LXU) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LSB Industries, Inc. is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products for the agricultural, industrial and mining markets. The Company manufactures products for three principal markets: agricultural, industrial and mining. Its agricultural products include ammonia, fertilizer-grade ammonium nitrate (AN), high-density ammonium nitrate (HDAN) and urea ammonia nitrate (UAN). Its industrial products include high-purity and commercial-grade ammonia, high-purity AN, sulfuric acids, concentrated, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). Its mining products include industrial-grade AN (LDAN) and AN solutions. It owns and operates three multi-plant facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas, Cherokee, Alabama, and Pryor, Oklahoma. Its products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States and parts of Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

