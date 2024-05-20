Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/20/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NUCOR CORP (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is a manufacturer of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its segments include steel mills, steel products, raw materials, and Nucor Data Systems. The Steel Mills segment produces sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar and engineered special bar quality. The Steel products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, galvanized torque tubes used in solar arrays, hollow structural section (HSS) steel tubing, electrical conduit, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, and steel fasteners. The Raw materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI), brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, and pig iron. Nucor Data Systems serves its customers in the data center infrastructure industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a human and animal nutrition company. The Company is an agricultural supply chain manager and processor. It operates through three business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment is engaged in corn and wheat wet and dry milling and other activities. The Nutrition segment is engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of a range of ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, botanical extracts, and other specialty food and feed ingredients.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LTD (ADR) (SUHJY) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the sale of property. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments: the Property Sales segment, the Property Rental segment, the Telecommunications segment, the Hotel Operation segment, the Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment, and the Other Businesses segment. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. The Telecommunications segment is involved in the provision of mobile telephone services, and data centers and information technology (IT) infrastructure business. The Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment is involved in transport infrastructure operation and management, port business, air transport and logistics business, and the operation of department stores and supermarkets through YATA Limited.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NIKE INC (NKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the designing, marketing and distributing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories and services for sports and fitness activities. The Company's operating segments include North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA). It sells a line of equipment and accessories under the NIKE Brand name, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment and other equipment designed for sports activities. It also designs products specifically for the Jordan Brand and Converse. The Jordan Brand designs, distributes and licenses athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories predominantly focused on basketball performance and culture using the Jumpman trademark. The Company also designs, distributes and licenses casual sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell trademarks.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company's segments include Pulp and Wood Products. The Company's four pulp mills and its 50% interest in the Cariboo pulp mill are aggregated into the pulp segment. Its wood segment includes the Friesau sawmill, the Torgau facility, and the Mercer Mass Timber facility. It owns a cross-laminated timber (CLT) facility located in Spokane, Washington called Mercer Mass Timber LLC. It produces electrical and thermal energy from biomass byproducts. Its products include pulp products, timber products, mass timber, green energy, bio extractives and biomaterials, biofuels, pallets, wood and transport services, and logistic services. Its operations include Mercer Celgar, Mercer Forestry Services, Mercer Holz, Mercer Logistik, Mercer Mass Timber, Mercer Peace River, Cariboo Pulp & Paper, Mercer Timber Products and Santanol. It also owns production facilities located in Conway, Arkansas and in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.