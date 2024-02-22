Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/22/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (ADR) (NGLOY) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anglo American PLC is a mining company with a portfolio of mining and processing operations and undeveloped resources. The Company's segments include De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Steelmaking Coal, Nickel, Manganese and Crop Nutrients. De Beers is engaged in the diamond business, which offers rough and polished diamonds. Its Copper projects include Quellaveco copper, Los Bronces, El Soldado, and Collahuasi. Its Platinum Group Metals owns and operates five mining operations in South Africa's Bushveld complex, including Mogalakwena, Amandelbult and Mototolo, as well as the Unki mine, in Zimbabwe. Its Iron Ore operations provide customers with iron ore content through assets in Brazil and South Africa. Its Steelmaking Coal business includes five operating mines, along with additional development projects and joint-venture interests. Its Nickel business consists of mine assets in Brazil, with two ferronickel production sites: Barro Alto and Codemin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (ADR)

NGLOY Guru Analysis

NGLOY Fundamental Analysis

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP (SXT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. The Company operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts, Color and the Asia Pacific. The Flavors & Extracts and Color segments are managed on a product basis. The Asia Pacific segment is managed on a geographic basis. The Company's products include flavors, flavor enhancers, ingredients, extracts, and bio-nutrients; essential oils; dehydrated vegetables and other food ingredients; natural and synthetic food and beverage colors; cosmetic colors and ingredients; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients and ingredients, and technical colors, specialty colors, and specialty dyes and pigments. The Company provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and technical colors for industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP

SXT Guru Analysis

SXT Fundamental Analysis

MATIV HOLDINGS INC (MATV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a specialty materials company. The Company offers a range of critical components and engineered solutions to solve customers' complex challenges, targeting premium applications across diversified and growing end-markets. The Company operates through two segments: Advanced Technical Materials (ATM) and Fiber-Based Solutions (FBS). The ATM segment provides solutions that filter and purify air and liquids, supports adhesive and protective applications, advances healing and wellness, and solves some of material science's demanding performance needs across a number of categories. The FBS segment leverages its natural fiber capabilities to provide specialty solutions for various end-uses, including sustainable packaging, imaging and communications, home and office, consumer goods, and other applications. Its portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers, and resins to optimize the performance of customers' products across multiple stages of the value chain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MATIV HOLDINGS INC

MATV Guru Analysis

MATV Fundamental Analysis

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company's segments include Pulp and Wood Products. The Company's four pulp mills and its 50% interest in the Cariboo pulp mill are aggregated into the pulp segment. Its wood segment includes the Friesau sawmill, the Torgau facility, and the Mercer Mass Timber facility. It owns a cross-laminated timber (CLT) facility located in Spokane, Washington called Mercer Mass Timber LLC. It produces electrical and thermal energy from biomass byproducts. Its products include pulp products, timber products, mass timber, green energy, bio extractives and biomaterials, biofuels, pallets, wood and transport services, and logistic services. Its operations include Mercer Celgar, Mercer Forestry Services, Mercer Holz, Mercer Logistik, Mercer Mass Timber, Mercer Peace River, Cariboo Pulp & Paper, Mercer Timber Products and Santanol. It also owns production facilities located in Conway, Arkansas and in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

MERC Guru Analysis

MERC Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.