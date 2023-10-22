Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/22/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

RYERSON HOLDING CORP (RYI) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryerson Holding Corporation is a processor and distributor of industrial metals. The Company operates through the metals service centers segment. It purchases metal products from primary producers and sells these materials in smaller quantities to a range of metal-consuming industries. It carries a line of approximately 75,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels and a line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. Its materials are stocked in a number of shapes, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural and tubing. It also offers a range of processing and fabrication services. In addition to its North American operations, it conducts materials processing and distribution operations in China. It has approximately 96 facilities in North America and over four facilities in China. It also provides stamping, machining, painting, and additional value-added fabrication services for industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. (CF) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications. The Company operates nitrogen manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN and Other. The Ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia (ammonia), which contains 82% nitrogen and 18% hydrogen. The Granular Urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN). UAN is a liquid fertilizer product with a nitrogen content that typically ranges from 28% to 32%, and is produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate. The AN segment produces ammonium nitrate (AN). AN, which has a nitrogen content between 29% and 35%, is produced by combining anhydrous ammonia and nitric acid. The Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, and nitric acid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

GREIF, INC. (GEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greif, Inc. offers industrial packaging products and services. The Company operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated products to customers in North America in industries such as packaging, automotive, food, and building products. The Land Management segment is focused on the active harvesting and regeneration of the United States timber properties. The Company is positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company's segments include Pulp and Wood Products. The Company's four pulp mills and its 50% interest in the Cariboo pulp mill are aggregated into the pulp segment. Its wood segment includes the Friesau sawmill, the Torgau facility, and the Mercer Mass Timber facility. It owns a cross-laminated timber (CLT) facility located in Spokane, Washington called Mercer Mass Timber LLC. It produces electrical and thermal energy from biomass byproducts. Its products include pulp products, timber products, mass timber, green energy, bio extractives and biomaterials, biofuels, pallets, wood and transport services, and logistic services. Its operations include Mercer Celgar, Mercer Forestry Services, Mercer Holz, Mercer Logistik, Mercer Mass Timber, Mercer Peace River, Cariboo Pulp & Paper, Mercer Timber Products and Santanol. It also owns production facilities located in Conway, Arkansas and in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC (MTX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Minerals Technologies Inc. is a technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. The Company's segments include Consumer & Specialties and Engineered Solutions. The Consumer & Specialties segment serves consumer end markets directly and provides mineral-based solutions and technologies for its customers' products. The two product lines in this segment are Household & Personal Care and Specialty Additives. The Engineered Solutions segment combines all engineered systems, mineral blends, and technologies that are designed to aid in customer processes and projects. The two product lines in this segment are High-Temperature Technologies and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Company serves globally a range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.