Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/22/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CENTURY ALUMINUM CO (CENX) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Aluminum Company is a global producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters. The Company operates in the United States and Iceland. The Company's primary aluminum reduction facilities produce primary aluminum products. The Company's annual production capacity is approximately 1,016,000 tons per year (tpy). In addition to its primary aluminum assets, it owns a carbon anode production facility located in the Netherlands (Vlissingen). Carbon anodes are consumed in the production of primary aluminum. Vlissingen supplies carbon anodes to its aluminum smelter in Grundartangi, Iceland. Each of its aluminum smelters in the United States produces anodes at on-site facilities. Through its Natur-Al product line, it provides low-carbon aluminum products. The Grundartangi facility, located in Grundartangi, Iceland, is an aluminum reduction facility owned and operated by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Nordural Grundartangi ehf.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

