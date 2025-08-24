Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 8/24/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD (ASM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company also maintains a diversified pipeline of gold and base metals' exploration properties. It operates the Elena Tolosa Mine (Avino Mine), which produces copper, silver and gold at the Avino property in the state of Durango, Mexico. The Avino property also hosts the San Gonzalo Mine, which is in care and maintenance. The Company also holds a 100% interest in Proyectos Mineros La Preciosa S.A. de C.V. (La Preciosa), a Mexican corporation which owns the La Preciosa Property. The Company also owns interests in mineral properties located in British Columbia and Yukon, Canada. The Companys mineral claims in Mexico are divided into two groups: Avino Mine area property and Gomez Palacio/Ana Maria property. La Preciosa is a development stage mineral property located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Its other properties include Eagle, Minto, and Olympic, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD

ASM Guru Analysis

ASM Fundamental Analysis

MAG SILVER CORP (USA) (MAG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. The Company, through its (44%) joint venture, has an interest in the 4,000 tons per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The Juanicipio Mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico. It is also executing multiphase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada. The Deer Trail Project (Utah, USA) is a silver-rich carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) exploration project, targeting high-grade silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper. The Larder exploration area covers 6,450 hectares, spanning 8.5 kilometers along the Cadillac-Larder Break (CLB). The Deer Trail Project spans approximately 6,500 hectares.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MAG SILVER CORP (USA)

MAG Guru Analysis

MAG Fundamental Analysis

IPERIONX LTD (ADR) (IPX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IperionX Limited is a titanium metal and critical materials company that uses patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy and carbon emissions. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its mineral properties in the United States and the research, development, and commercialization of its associated metals technologies to support an integrated titanium processing operation. It holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering more than 11,000 acres of mineral properties in western Tennessee, which it considers prospective for critical minerals including titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand and zircon. Its titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced United States industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, electric vehicles and additive manufacturing. It has commissioned hydrogen assisted metallothermic reduction furnace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IPERIONX LTD (ADR)

IPX Guru Analysis

IPX Fundamental Analysis

SSR MINING INC (SSRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSR Mining Inc. and its subsidiaries is a precious metals mining company with four assets located in the United States, Turkiye, Canada and Argentina. The Company is primarily engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in Turkiye and the Americas. The Company produces gold dore as well as copper, silver, lead and zinc concentrates. Its operations consist of four mine sites-Copler, located in Erzincan Province, Turkiye (Copler), Marigold, located in Nevada, United States (Marigold), Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada (Seabee), and Puna, located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Company also participates in exploration and development activities at properties located in the United States, Argentina, Canada and Turkiye. The Copler Property is comprised of the Copler Mine, Greater Cakmaktepe Mine, and associated processing facilities. The Company also owns Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SSR MINING INC

SSRM Guru Analysis

SSRM Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.