Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 6/22/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD(ADR) (HMY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa-based gold mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, and processing. The Company's segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. In South Africa, its underground operations are located within the Witwatersrand Basin, which includes approximately one in the Klerksdorp goldfield, three in the West Rand, and five in the Free State, in the southern portion of the Witwatersrand Basin. It also has an open pit mine, Kalgold, on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt as well as several surface treatment operations. In Papua New Guinea, the Company operates the Hidden Valley mine and Wafi-Golpu project. In Australia, the Company owns the Eva Copper Mine Project. The Eva Copper Mine Project is an iron-oxide copper-gold resource located in Northwest Queensland, Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD(ADR)

HMY Guru Analysis

HMY Fundamental Analysis

MAG SILVER CORP (USA) (MAG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. The Company, through its (44%) joint venture, has an interest in the 4,000 tons per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The Juanicipio Mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico. It is also executing multiphase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada. The Deer Trail Project (Utah, USA) is a silver-rich carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) exploration project, targeting high-grade silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper. The Larder exploration area covers 6,450 hectares, spanning 8.5 kilometers along the Cadillac-Larder Break (CLB). The Deer Trail Project spans approximately 6,500 hectares.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MAG SILVER CORP (USA)

MAG Guru Analysis

MAG Fundamental Analysis

IPERIONX LTD (ADR) (IPX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IperionX Limited is a titanium metal and critical materials company that uses patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy and carbon emissions. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its mineral properties in the United States and the research, development, and commercialization of its associated metals technologies to support an integrated titanium processing operation. It holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering more than 11,000 acres of mineral properties in western Tennessee, which it considers prospective for critical minerals including titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand and zircon. Its titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced United States industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, electric vehicles and additive manufacturing. It has commissioned hydrogen assisted metallothermic reduction furnace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IPERIONX LTD (ADR)

IPX Guru Analysis

IPX Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.