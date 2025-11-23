Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/23/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DRDGOLD LTD (ADR) (DRD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DRDGOLD Limited is a South Africa-based holding company. The Company is primarily involved in the retreatment of surface gold tailings. The Companys business includes Ergo, Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR), Hot Button Features and Resources and Reserves. Ergo business is a surface gold retreatment operation, which treats old slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburgs central business district, as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The operation comprises three plants. The Ergo and Knights plants operate as metallurgical plants. The Ergo plant treats around 1.7 Mtpm of material. The City Deep plant operates as a pump/milling station feeding the metallurgical plants. The Companys FWGR is a surface gold retreatment operation that treats old slime dams in the West Rand goldfields and is located near Carletonville in South Africas Gauteng province. Mineral Resources consist of sand dumps, slimes dams and silted areas and dams.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD (ASM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company also maintains a diversified pipeline of gold and base metals' exploration properties. It operates the Elena Tolosa Mine (Avino Mine), which produces copper, silver and gold at the Avino property in the state of Durango, Mexico. The Avino property also hosts the San Gonzalo Mine, which is in care and maintenance. The Company also holds a 100% interest in Proyectos Mineros La Preciosa S.A. de C.V. (La Preciosa), a Mexican corporation which owns the La Preciosa Property. The Company also owns interests in mineral properties located in British Columbia and Yukon, Canada. The Companys mineral claims in Mexico are divided into two groups: Avino Mine area property and Gomez Palacio/Ana Maria property. La Preciosa is a development stage mineral property located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Its other properties include Eagle, Minto, and Olympic, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA (ADR) (BVN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the mining industry. The Company and its subsidiaries focus on the exploration, extraction, concentration, smelting, and commercialization of polymetallic minerals and metals. Their key product is monohydrate manganese sulphate, which is a mineral compound. The Company's segments include: Production and sale of minerals; Construction, development and exploration of projects; Generation and transmission of energy; Insurance brokerage; Leasing of mining concessions; Investments in shares; and Industrial activities. The Company operates the Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Tambomayo mines. Additionally, the Company owns interests in various mines and operates hydroelectric power plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CRH PLC (CRH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRH PLC is an Ireland-based company. The Company manufactures and distributes a diverse range of superior building materials and products, which are used in construction projects of all sizes. It operates in three segments across two divisions. Its divisions include Americas and International. Its Americas Division comprises two segments: Americas Materials Solutions and Americas Building Solutions. Americas Materials Solutions provides building materials for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings in North America. The primary materials produced by this segment include aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete and asphalt. Americas Building Solutions manufactures, supplies and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America. Its International Division, which comprises one segment, International Solutions, is a provider of integrated building solutions primarily across Europe and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HOLCIM AG (ADR) (HCMLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Holcim AG is a Switzerland-based company operating in building materials industry. The Company's business segments include Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products. Cements division is engaged in sustainable cements and hydraulic binders. Aggregates segment focuses on manufacturing aggregate that is used as raw materials for concrete, masonry, and asphalt as well as base materials for roads, landfills, and buildings. Ready-Mix Concrete includes ready-mix concrete products, self-filling and self-leveling concrete, architectural concrete, insulating concrete and pervious concrete. Solutions & Products offers precast and concrete products for specialty buildings and roofing solutions. The Segment offers also mortars for 3D printing construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

