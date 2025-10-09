Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/9/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD (AEM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a Canada-based and led senior gold mining company engaged in producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with a pipeline of exploration and development projects. Its operations include Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Fosterville, Goldex, Kittila, La India, LaRonde Complex, Macassa, Meadowbank Complex, Meliadine and Pinos Altos. Its exploration sites include Barsele, Delta, Dubuisson, El Barqueno, Hammond Reef, Hope Bay, Jennings, Morelos Sur, North Madsen, Northern Territory, Pandora/Wood-Pandora, and others. The Canadian Malartic complex is located in the town of Malartic, 25 kilometers (km) west of Val-dOr in northwestern Quebec. The Fosterville mine is a high-grade, low-cost underground gold mine, located 20 km from the city of Bendigo. It also owns a 100% interest in all its properties (128,680 hectares) in Quebec. Its projects also include Marban Alliance, Horizon, Alpha, Launay, Peacock, and others.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ROYAL GOLD INC (USA) (RGLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company's segments include Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment includes a metal stream, which is a purchase agreement that provides the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine, at a price determined for the life of the transaction by the purchase agreement. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment includes non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the right to revenue or metals produced from the project after deducting specified costs, if any. The Company owns interests in approximately 175 properties on five continents, including interests in 42 producing mines and 18 development stage projects.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BALCHEM CORP (BCPC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition and industrial markets. Its segments include Human Nutrition and Health (HNH), Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH), and Specialty Products. The HNH segment provides human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. This segment also manufactures specialty vitamin K2, which plays a role in the human body for bone health, heart health and immunity, and methylsulfonylmethane (MSM). The ANH segment provides nutritional products derived from its microencapsulation and chelation technologies in addition to the nutrient choline chloride. The Specialty Products segment re-packages and distributes a number of gases and chemicals for various uses by its customers, notably ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, and ammonia.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international metals company focused on copper. The Company operates geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable mineral reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. The Company's segments include the Morenci and Cerro Verde copper mines, the Indonesia operations (including the Grasberg minerals district and PT-FIs downstream processing facilities), the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining. Its operations include North America, South America and Indonesia. In North America, it manages seven copper operations: Morenci, Bagdad, Safford (including Lone Star), Sierrita and Miami in Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico, and two molybdenum mines: Henderson and Climax in Colorado. It also operates a copper smelter in Miami, Arizona. In South America, it manages two copper operations: Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. In addition to copper, the Grasberg minerals district also produces gold and silver.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES INC (WOR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Enterprises, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of brands that improve everyday life by elevating space and experience. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches and related accessories. Product brands within the Companys portfolio include Balloon Time, Bernzomatic, Coleman (propane cylinders), CoMet, Elgen, Garden Weasel, General, HALO, Hawkeye, Level5 Tools, Mag Torch, NEXI, Pactool International, PowerCore, Ragasco, Well-X-Trol and XLite, among others. It also designs and manufactures HVAC parts and components, ductwork and structural framing primarily used in commercial buildings.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.