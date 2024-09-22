Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 9/22/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CRH PLC (CRH) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRH PLC is a provider of building materials solutions. The Company integrates building materials, products, and services by providing them to customers as complete solutions. Its segments include Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions and Europe Building Solutions. The Americas Materials Solutions segment provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings in North America. The Americas Building Solutions segment manufactures, supplies, and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America. The Europe Materials Solutions segment provides solutions for the construction of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings to customers in construction markets in Europe. The Europe Building Solutions segment combines materials, products, and services to produce a range of architectural and infrastructural solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

