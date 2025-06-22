Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/22/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

WORTHINGTON STEEL INC (WS) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Steel, Inc. is a metal processor that partners with customers to deliver technical and customized solutions. The Company specializes in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel laminations and tailored-welded solutions. Its value-added processing capabilities include galvanizing, pickling, configured blanking, specialty cold reduction, lightweighting and electrical lamination. The Company operates approximately 38 facilities in seven states and 10 countries. It serves its customers primarily by processing flat-rolled steel coils, which it sources primarily from various North American steel mills, into the precise type, thickness, length, width, shape, and surface quality required by customer specifications. Its steel products include Hot Rolled Steel, cold rolled steel, and galvanized steel. The Company also produces electric motor laminations. The Company serves various end markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WORTHINGTON STEEL INC

WS Guru Analysis

WS Fundamental Analysis

RAMACO RESOURCES INC (METC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth development near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. Its development portfolio primarily includes properties: Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben. It also controls mineral deposits near Sheridan, Wyoming as part of the CompanyGs initiatives regarding the potential recovery of rare earth elements and critical minerals as well as the potential commercialization of coal-to-carbon-based products and materials. Its Knox Creek Complex includes a preparation plant and 64,050 acres of controlled mineral rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RAMACO RESOURCES INC

METC Guru Analysis

METC Fundamental Analysis

AVIENT CORP (AVNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avient Corporation provides materials solutions. Its portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and Dyneema (its ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene). Its end markets include consumer, packaging, defense, healthcare, industrial, transportation, building and construction, telecommunications and energy. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. Color, Additives and Inks segment provides specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks. Color and additive solutions include an array of colors, special effects and performance-enhancing and sustainable solutions. Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer materials, services and solutions for designers, assemblers and processors of thermoplastic materials across a variety of markets and end-use applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVIENT CORP

AVNT Guru Analysis

AVNT Fundamental Analysis

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP (WPM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company. The Company, through strategic streaming agreements, partners with mining companies to secure a portion of their future precious metal production. The Company has approximately 35 streaming agreements. It also has approximately five royalty agreements. Its portfolio includes a diverse mix of gold, silver, palladium, platinum and cobalt streams from 18 operating mines and 28 development projects. Its operating portfolio includes Antamina, Blackwater, Constancia, Cozamin, Los Filos, Marmato, Neves-Corvo, Penasquito, Salobo, San Dimas, Stillwater & East Boulder, Sudbury, Voisey's Bay, and Zinkgruvan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP

WPM Guru Analysis

WPM Fundamental Analysis

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tecnoglass Inc. (Tecnoglass) is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of architectural glass and windows for the western hemisphere residential and commercial construction industries. It manufactures a range of glass products installed primarily in commercial and residential buildings, including tempered safety, double thermo-acoustic and laminated glass. Its products are installed in hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, universities, airports and hospitals in a range of applications, such as floating facades, windows, doors, handrails, interior and bathroom spatial dividers. Tecnoglass also produces aluminum products, such as profiles, rods, bars, plates and other hardware used in the manufacture of windows. It designs, manufactures, markets and installs architectural systems for high, medium and low rise construction, glass and aluminum windows and doors, office dividers and interiors, floating facades and commercial display windows.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TECNOGLASS INC

TGLS Guru Analysis

TGLS Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.