Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 9/22/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CLEARWATER PAPER CORP (CLW) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearwater Paper Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of bleached paperboard and consumer and parent roll tissue. The Company operates through two segments: Pulp and Paperboard and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment markets and manufactures bleached paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and is a producer of Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) paperboard. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces hardwood and softwood pulp, which is primarily used as the basis for its paperboard products or transferred to its Consumer Products segment. The Consumer Products segment sells and produces a complete line of at-home tissue products. It supplies bleached paperboard to quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offer services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. It also supplies private branded tissue to retailers, including grocery, clubs, mass merchants and discount stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (X) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Steel Corporation is a steel producer. The Company operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment is involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore, direct reduced grade pellets, pig iron, and coke production facilities in the United States. The Mini Mill segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, coated sheets and electrical steels. The USSE segment produces and sells slabs, strip mill plate, sheet, tin mill products and spiral welded pipe. The Tubular segment produces and sells rounds, seamless and electric resistance welded (ERW) steel casing and tubing (OCTG), and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, container, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as its XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

