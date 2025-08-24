Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/24/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TECK RESOURCES LTD (USA) (TECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teck Resources Limited is a resource company that operates a portfolio of copper and zinc operations across North and South America. The companys projects include the Highland Valley Copper (HVC) Mine Life Extension Project, Galore Creek Project, Zafranal Project, and NuevaUnion. The HVC Mine Life Extension is located at the HVC site, approximately 17 kilometers (km) west of Logan Lake and 75 kilometers southwest of Kamloops. The Galore Creek Project is situated in Tahltan Territory in northwestern British Columbia, around 370 km northwest of Smithers. The Zafranal Copper Project lies in the Arequipa Region of southern Peru, within the prolific porphyry copper belt. The NuevaUnion Project is a undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum mining venture in the Americas, located in Chiles Atacama Region; its two deposits are about 40 km apart. Its Red Dog Operations is a zinc mine located approximately 170 km (105 miles) north of the Arctic Circle in northwest Alaska, near Kotzebue.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC (TROX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tronox Holdings plc is a producer of titanium products, including titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. The Company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operates upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia and South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. The Company supplies and markets TiO2 under the brand names TIONA and CristalActiv. It has nine pigment facilities located in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR) (MT) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company. The Company, via its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel, iron ore manufacturing and coal mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The Company is organized in five operating segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, and ACIS segments produce flat, long, and tubular products including slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, among others. The Mining segment provides steel operations and comprises all mines owned by the Company in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL SA (ADR) (SID) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA is a Brazil-based company. It operates in five strategic sectors of the economy: steel, mining, logistics, cement and energy. The Companys steel sector operates across the entire steel production chain, from the extraction of iron ore to the production and sale of a diversified range of steel products including, coated sheets, Galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets and long steel products (rebar and wire rod). The mining sector is responsible for the export of iron ore. The cement sector is responsible for the cement production. The logistics sector provides integrated logistics (road, rail, port) services, while the energy sector manages the Thermal Cogeneration Plant installed at Presidente Vargas Steelworks in Volta Redonda and the hydroelectric plants of Itaand Igarapava.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

SASOL LTD (ADR) (SSL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is a South Africa-based company, which is a global chemical and energy company. The Company operates in two divisions: Chemical and Energy. Its Energy business operates in three segments Mining, Fuel and Gas. The Mining segment is responsible for securing coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam. The Gas segment reflects the upstream feedstock, transport of gas through the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO) pipeline, and external natural and methane rich gas sales. The Fuels segment comprises the sales and marketing of liquid fuels produced in South Africa. The Chemical products are grouped into Advanced Materials, Base Chemicals, Essential Care Chemicals and Performance Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

