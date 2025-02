Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 2/23/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferroglobe PLC is a producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys, variety of industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through four segments: United States of America, Canada, France, and Spain. It is involved in quartz mining activities in Spain, the United States, Canada; and South Africa, low-ash metallurgical coal mining activities in the United States, and interests in hydroelectric power in France. It sells its products to a diverse base of customers in a varied range of industries, such as aluminum, silicone compounds used in the chemical industry, ductile iron, automotive parts, renewable energy, photovoltaic (solar) cells, electronic semiconductors, and steel. Its solutions include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, foundry products, calcium silicon, silica fume, electrodes, pulverized products, silicon for advanced technologies, and other. The Company's subsidiaries include Ferroglobe Finance Company PLC, and Ferroglobe Holding Company Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

SASOL LTD (ADR) (SSL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is a South Africa-based company, which is a global chemical and energy company. The Company operates in two divisions: Chemical and Energy. Its Energy business operates in three segments Mining, Fuel and Gas. The Mining segment is responsible for securing coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam. The Gas segment reflects the upstream feedstock, transport of gas through the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO) pipeline, and external natural and methane rich gas sales. The Fuels segment comprises the sales and marketing of liquid fuels produced in South Africa. The Chemical products are grouped into Advanced Materials, Base Chemicals, Essential Care Chemicals and Performance Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

