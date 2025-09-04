Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/4/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SEALED AIR CORP (SEE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sealed Air Corporation is a provider of packaging solutions integrating performance materials, automation, equipment and services. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect good and automate packaging processes. The Company operates through two segments: Food, and Protective. The Companys portfolio of solutions includes CRYOVAC brand for food packaging, LIQUIBOX for fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR brand for protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand for automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand for packaging. The Company delivers its packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids, medical and healthcare, e-commerce, logistics and omnichannel fulfilment operations, and industrials. Its food solutions are sold to food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based protein, fluids and liquids and cheese markets worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEALED AIR CORP

SEE Guru Analysis

SEE Fundamental Analysis

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (CMCL) is a small-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a gold production, exploration and development company focused on Zimbabwe. The Company owns a 64% stake in the gold-producing Blanket Mine (Blanket), 100% stakes in the Bilboes mine and the Motapa and Maligreen gold mining claims, all situated in Zimbabwe. The Blanket Gold Mine is a Zimbabwean gold mine, which operates at a depth of approximately 750 meters below surface and produced approximately 55,000 ounces of gold. Blanket also holds brownfield exploration and development projects both on the existing mine area and on its satellite properties which are within trucking distance of the Blanket metallurgical recovery plant. It also holds the Motapa gold exploration property in Southern Zimbabwe. The Maligreen project is a property situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands. The Bilboes is a large, high grade gold deposit located approximately 75 kilometers (km) north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

CMCL Guru Analysis

CMCL Fundamental Analysis

CROWN HOLDINGS INC (CCK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. The Company's segments include Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, Transit Packaging and Other. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns and aluminum caps. The European Beverage segment manufactures infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The Asia Pacific segment consists of beverage can and non-beverage can operations, primarily food cans and specialty packaging. The Transit Packaging segment includes its worldwide automation and equipment technologies, protective packaging solutions and steel and plastic consumables. The Company's Other segments include its food can, aerosol can and closures businesses in North America, and beverage tooling and equipment operations in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROWN HOLDINGS INC

CCK Guru Analysis

CCK Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

