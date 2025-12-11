Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/11/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TECNOGLASS INC (TGLS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tecnoglass Inc. (Tecnoglass) is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of architectural glass and windows for the western hemisphere residential and commercial construction industries. It manufactures a range of glass products installed primarily in commercial and residential buildings, including tempered safety, double thermo-acoustic and laminated glass. Its products are installed in hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, universities, airports and hospitals in a range of applications, such as floating facades, windows, doors, handrails, interior and bathroom spatial dividers. Tecnoglass also produces aluminum products, such as profiles, rods, bars, plates and other hardware used in the manufacture of windows. It designs, manufactures, markets and installs architectural systems for high, medium and low rise construction, glass and aluminum windows and doors, office dividers and interiors, floating facades and commercial display windows.

SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO (SMG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's segments include United States (U.S.) Consumer, Hawthorne and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of its consumer lawn and garden business in the United States. Its consumer lawn and garden brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn fertilizer and Scotts grass seed products; Miracle-Gro soil, plant food and gardening products; Ortho herbicide and pesticide products, and Tomcat rodent control and animal repellent products. The Hawthorne segment is engaged in providing nutrients, lighting and other materials used for indoor and hydroponic gardening in North America. Its key brands include General Hydroponics, Gavita, Botanicare, Agrolux, Gro Pro, Mother Earth, Growers Edge, HydroLogic Purification System and CYCO. The Other segment primarily consists of its consumer lawn and garden business in Canada.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

