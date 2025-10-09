Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/9/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SEALED AIR CORP (SEE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sealed Air Corporation is a provider of packaging solutions integrating performance materials, automation, equipment and services. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect good and automate packaging processes. The Company operates through two segments: Food, and Protective. The Companys portfolio of solutions includes CRYOVAC brand for food packaging, LIQUIBOX for fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR brand for protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand for automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand for packaging. The Company delivers its packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids, medical and healthcare, e-commerce, logistics and omnichannel fulfilment operations, and industrials. Its food solutions are sold to food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based protein, fluids and liquids and cheese markets worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEALED AIR CORP

SEE Guru Analysis

SEE Fundamental Analysis

CROWN HOLDINGS INC (CCK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. The Company's segments include Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, Transit Packaging and Other. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns and aluminum caps. The European Beverage segment manufactures infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The Asia Pacific segment consists of beverage can and non-beverage can operations, primarily food cans and specialty packaging. The Transit Packaging segment includes its worldwide automation and equipment technologies, protective packaging solutions and steel and plastic consumables. The Company's Other segments include its food can, aerosol can and closures businesses in North America, and beverage tooling and equipment operations in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROWN HOLDINGS INC

CCK Guru Analysis

CCK Fundamental Analysis

CABOT CORP (CBT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company's principal products are reinforcing and specialty carbons, specialty compounds, conductive additives, carbon nanotubes, fumed metal oxides, inkjet colorants and aerogel. It operates through two segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. Its reinforcing carbon products are used in tires and industrial products. In addition to its reinforcing carbons, it manufactures engineered elastomer composites (E2C) solutions that are composites of reinforcing carbons and rubber made using its patented elastomer composites manufacturing process. Under Performance Chemicals segment, it designs, manufactures and sells materials that deliver performance in a range of customer applications across the automotive, construction, infrastructure, inkjet printing, electronics, and consumer products sectors and in applications related to the generation, transmission and storage of energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CABOT CORP

CBT Guru Analysis

CBT Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.