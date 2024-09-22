Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On David Dreman - 9/22/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MCEWEN MINING INC (MUX) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McEwen Mining Inc. is a gold and silver producer. It owns over 48% of McEwen Copper Inc., which owns the Los Azules copper project in Argentina. Its segments include Canada, United States, Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (MSC) and McEwen Copper. The United States segment includes the Gold Bar mine and its exploration properties in the State of Nevada. Canada segment includes the Fox Complex gold properties, including its Froome underground mine; the Stock Project; the Stock mill; the Grey Fox exploration project; a number of exploration properties located near the city of Timmins, Ontario, Canada, and the Black Fox mine. Mexico segment includes the El Gallo mine and the related advanced-stage Fenix Project, located in Sinaloa state. MSC Segment includes 49% interest in the San Jose mine, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Its Eureka project includes the Lookout Mountain Property and the historical Lookout Mountain and Windfall Mines in a total property position of over 28 square miles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MCEWEN MINING INC

MUX Guru Analysis

MUX Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.