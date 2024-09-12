Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/12/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of steelmaking coal, also known as hard coking coal (HCC), operating longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The Company's two operating mines, Mine No. 4 and Mine No. 7, and Blue Creek are located approximately 300 miles from its export terminal at the Port of Mobile in Alabama. The Company sells its coal to a diversified customer base of blast furnace steel producers, primarily located in Europe, South America and Asia. The Company's HCC, mined from the Southern Appalachian region of the United States, is characterized by low-to-high volatile matter (VM) and high coke strength after reaction (CSR). Mine No.7 operates two longwalls, while Mine No.4 runs a single longwall. Mine No. 4 and Mine No. 7 are located approximately 20 miles east of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and 30 miles southwest of Birmingham, Alabama.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WARRIOR MET COAL INC

HCC Guru Analysis

HCC Fundamental Analysis

METALLUS INC (MTUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Metallus Inc., formerly TimkenSteel Corporation, manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel using electric arc furnace (EAF) technology. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing (tubes), manufactured components, such as precision steel components, and billets. The Company manages raw material recycling programs, which are used internally as a feeder system for its melt operations and allow it to sell scrap not used in its operations to third parties. The Company's products and solutions are used in a range of demanding applications in various market sectors, including automotive; oil and gas; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; defense; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. Its production of manufactured components takes place at two downstream manufacturing facilities: Tryon Peak (Columbus, North Carolina) and St. Clair (Eaton, Ohio).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of METALLUS INC

MTUS Guru Analysis

MTUS Fundamental Analysis

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES INC (WOR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Enterprises, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of brands that enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates through two primary business segments: building products and consumer products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Its product includes propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications. Product brands within the Company's portfolio include Balloon Time, Bernzomatic, Coleman, Garden-Weasel, General, HALO, Hawkeye, Level5, Mag Torch, NEXI, Pactool International, and Worthington Pro Grade, among others. The Company also serves the global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES INC

WOR Guru Analysis

WOR Fundamental Analysis

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP (SXT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. The Company operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts, Color and the Asia Pacific. The Flavors & Extracts and Color segments are managed on a product basis. The Company's Flavors & Extracts segment produces flavor, extracts, and essential oils products that impart a desired taste, texture, aroma, or other characteristic to a range of consumer and other products. The Color segment produces natural and synthetic color systems for foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors, ingredients, and systems for personal care; and technical colors for industrial applications. Asia Pacific segment is managed on a geographic basis and produces and distributes color, flavor, and essential oils products for the Asia Pacific countries. Its natural ingredients business produces dehydrated garlic, onion, and other natural ingredients for food processors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP

SXT Guru Analysis

SXT Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.