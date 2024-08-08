Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/8/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC (ASTL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Algoma) is a Canada-based integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. The Company delivers customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. The Company is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its plate products include AR225, Heat Treated Plate, AlgoLaser, AlgoGrip and The Heavies. Its plate products include Hot Rolled Sheet - DSPC, Hot Rolled Sheet - 106'' Mill, AR200, Cold Rolled and Floor Plate. The Company has a raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year. Its Direct Strip Production Complex is a thin slab caster coupled with direct hot rolling in North America. In addition, its heat-treated plate facility provides a full range of heat-treated products for abrasion resistant, ballistic and other specialty plate applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC (TROX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tronox Holdings plc is a producer of titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. The Company mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operates upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. Its nine pigment facilities located in the United States, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Its principal products include TiO2 pigment, Ultrafine Specialty TiO2, Zircon (ZrSiO4), High Purity Pig Iron, Monazite, Feedstock and Titanium Tetrachloride. TiO2 pigment is used in a range of products due to its ability to impart whiteness, brightness and opacity. It produces ultrafine TiO2 at its manufacturing facility in Thann, France. It markets ultrafine TiO2 products under the CristalActiv trademark.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. (KOP) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Koppers Holdings Inc. is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC) and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). Its RUPS segment sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets in the United States and Canada and treated wood products and services to the utility markets. Its PC segment develops, manufactures, and markets wood preservation chemicals and wood treatment technologies and services to a diverse range of end markets including infrastructure, residential and commercial construction, and agriculture. The Company's CMC segment is primarily a manufacturer of creosote, carbon pitch, naphthalene, phthalic anhydride, and carbon black feedstock. The Company has manufacturing capabilities in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GREIF INC (GEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greif, Inc. is an industrial packaging products and services company. The Company's segments include Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment is a producer of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products to customers in North America in industries such as packaging, automotive, food and building products. The Land Management segment is focused on the active harvesting and regeneration of its United States timber properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP (SXT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. The Company operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts, Color and the Asia Pacific. The Flavors & Extracts and Color segments are managed on a product basis. The Company's Flavors & Extracts segment produces flavor, extracts, and essential oils products that impart a desired taste, texture, aroma, or other characteristic to a range of consumer and other products. The Color segment produces natural and synthetic color systems for foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors, ingredients, and systems for personal care; and technical colors for industrial applications. Asia Pacific segment is managed on a geographic basis and produces and distributes color, flavor, and essential oils products for the Asia Pacific countries. Its natural ingredients business produces dehydrated garlic, onion, and other natural ingredients for food processors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

