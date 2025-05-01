Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/1/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The Company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Its portfolio of mining operations consists of over 14 underground mines, six surface mines and eight coal preparation plants. It extracts, processes and markets metallurgical coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities. It conducts mining operations only in the United States with mines in Central Appalachia. The Company operates in one segment: Met, which consists of six active mining complexes whose primary product is metallurgical coal that is extracted, processed, and marketed to domestic and international steel and coke producers. The Met segment operations consist of metallurgical coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC

AMR Guru Analysis

AMR Fundamental Analysis

RIO TINTO PLC (ADR) (RIO) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rio Tinto plc is a United Kingdom-based mining and metals company. It operates in 35 countries and its portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminum and a range of other minerals and materials. Its segments include Iron Ore, Aluminum, Copper, and Minerals. Iron Ore segment includes iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. Its iron ore operations in the Pilbara comprise an integrated network of over 17 iron ore mines and four independent port terminals. Aluminum segment includes bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting and recycling. Copper segment includes mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, other by-products and licensing of extraction technologies. Minerals segment includes mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock and iron concentrate and pellets from the iron ore company of Canada. It also includes diamond mining, sorting and marketing and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RIO TINTO PLC (ADR)

RIO Guru Analysis

RIO Fundamental Analysis

STEEL DYNAMICS INC (STLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a steel producer and metal recycler in the North America. Its segments include Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations and Aluminum Operations. Steel Operations segment consists primarily of steelmaking and various coating operations. Metals Recycling operations segment include both ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage and scrap management services, strategically located primarily in close proximity to its steel mills and other end-user scrap consumers, across the United States, and Central and Northern Mexico. Steel fabrication operations segment include seven new millennium building systems plants that primarily serve the nonresidential construction industry across the United States. The Aluminum Operations includes the recycled aluminum flat rolled products mill being constructed in Columbus, Mississippi, and two satellite recycled aluminum slab centers in Arizona and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STEEL DYNAMICS INC

STLD Guru Analysis

STLD Fundamental Analysis

SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINR DE CHILE SA(ADR) (SQM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. Specialty plant nutrients are fertilizers that enable farmers to improve yields. Industrial chemicals have a range of applications in chemical processes, such as the manufacturing of glass and industrial nitrates. Iodine and its derivatives are used in the X-ray contrast media and biocides industries, among others. Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries, greases and frits for production of ceramics. Potassium chloride is a commodity fertilizer that is produced and sold by the Company across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINR DE CHILE SA(ADR)

SQM Guru Analysis

SQM Fundamental Analysis

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES INC (WOR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Enterprises, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of brands that enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates through two primary business segments: building products and consumer products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Its product includes propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications. Product brands within the CompanyGs portfolio include Balloon Time, Bernzomatic, Coleman, Garden-Weasel, General, HALO, Hawkeye, Level5, Mag Torch, NEXI, Pactool International, and Worthington Pro Grade, among others. The Company also serves the global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES INC

WOR Guru Analysis

WOR Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.