Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/4/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION (ALB) is a large-cap stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albemarle Corporation is engaged in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. The Company is a global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of specialty chemicals. Its segments include Energy Storage, Specialties, and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment develops and manufactures a range of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride. Its Specialties business optimizes its portfolio of bromine and highly specialized lithium solutions. Its Specialties business serves a variety of industries, including energy, mobility, connectivity, and health. Specialty products are essential in both internal combustion and electric vehicles, from high-voltage cables and powertrains to airbags and tires. Its three main product lines in its Ketjen segment are clean fuels technologies (CFT), fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives, and performance catalyst solutions (PCS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

STEEL DYNAMICS INC (STLD) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a steel producer and metal recycler in the North America. Its segments include Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations and Aluminum Operations. Steel Operations segment consists primarily of steelmaking and various coating operations. Metals Recycling operations segment include both ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage and scrap management services, strategically located primarily in close proximity to its steel mills and other end-user scrap consumers, across the United States, and Central and Northern Mexico. Steel fabrication operations segment include seven new millennium building systems plants that primarily serve the nonresidential construction industry across the United States. The Aluminum Operations includes the recycled aluminum flat rolled products mill being constructed in Columbus, Mississippi, and two satellite recycled aluminum slab centers in Arizona and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STEEL DYNAMICS INC

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company. The Company invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for people with serious diseases. Its products and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The Company helps in accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection; Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection; Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection; Praluent (alirocumab) Injection; Kevzara (sarilumab) Injection, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC

OTTER TAIL CORP (OTTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota and northeastern South Dakota. The Manufacturing segment consists of businesses engaged in manufacturing activities: contract machining; metal parts stamping; fabrication and painting; and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, material handling components and extruded raw material stock. These businesses have manufacturing facilities in Georgia, Illinois and Minnesota and sell products primarily in the United States. The Plastics segment consists of businesses producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe at plants in North Dakota and Arizona. The PVC pipe is sold primarily in the western half of the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OTTER TAIL CORP

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. (HE) is a small-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company with its subsidiaries principally engaged in electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure businesses operating in the State of Hawaii. The Company's segments include Electric utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment provides essential electric service to Hawaii's population through the operation of five separate grids that serve communities on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai and Molokai. The Bank segment provides a range of banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Bank segment is also engaged in lending activities, which include origination, purchase and sale of loans, residential mortgage lending, construction and development lending, multifamily residential and commercial real estate lending. The Other segment comprises Pacific Current, which invests in non-regulated clean energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

