Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/13/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WESTLAKE CORP (WLK) is a mid-cap stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westlake Corporation is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and products that enhance life every day. With operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, it provides building blocks for solutions from housing and construction to packaging and healthcare to automotive and the consumer. Its segments include Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials include Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali & Derivatives, Westlake European & Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene and Westlake Epoxy. The Housing and Infrastructure Products include Westlake Royal Building Products, Westlake Pipe and Fittings, Westlake Global Compounds and Westlake Dimex. Its products are used in diverse consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, automotive products, water treatment, wind turbines, coatings as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

STEEL DYNAMICS INC (STLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Dynamics, Inc. is an industrial metals solutions company. Its Steel Operations segment consists of its EAF steel mills, producing steel from ferrous scrap and scrap substitutes, utilizing continuous casting and automated rolling mills, and numerous steel coating, processing lines and warehouse operations. Its Metals Recycling Operations segment includes its OmniSource ferrous and nonferrous processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services primarily throughout the United States and in Central and Northern Mexico. Its Steel Fabrication Operations segment includes its New Millennium Building Systems joist and deck plants located throughout the United States, and in Northern Mexico. Its Aluminum Operations segment includes the recycled aluminum flat rolled products mill being constructed in Columbus, Mississippi, and two satellite recycled aluminum slab centers in the southwest United States and Central Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD (AEM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a Canada-based and led senior gold mining company engaged in producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with a pipeline of exploration and development projects. Its operations include Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Fosterville, Goldex, Kittila, La India, LaRonde Complex, Macassa, Meadowbank Complex, Meliadine and Pinos Altos. Its exploration sites include Barsele, Delta, Dubuisson, El Barqueno, Hammond Reef, Hope Bay, Jennings, Morelos Sur, North Madsen, Northern Territory, Pandora/Wood-Pandora, and others. The Canadian Malartic complex is located in the town of Malartic, 25 kilometers (km) west of Val-dOr in northwestern Quebec. The Fosterville mine is a high-grade, low-cost underground gold mine, located 20 km from the city of Bendigo. It also owns a 100% interest in all its properties (128,680 hectares) in Quebec. Its projects also include Marban Alliance, Horizon, Alpha, Launay, Peacock, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

NUCOR CORP (NUE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is a manufacturer of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company also produces and procures ferrous and non-ferrous materials primarily for use in its steel manufacturing business. Its segments include steel mills, steel products and raw materials. Its products include carbon and alloy steel in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. The Company, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

METHANEX CORP (USA) (MEOH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Methanex Corporation is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol globally. It serves customers in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America. Its total annual operating capacity, including Methanex's interests in jointly owned plants, is over 10.6 million tons and is located in the United States, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Egypt, and Canada. In addition to the methanol produced at its sites, it purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In the United States, its plants in Geismar, Louisiana, have the capability to serve global methanol demand. Its New Zealand production site supplies methanol primarily to customers in Asia Pacific. Its Chile production site supplies methanol to customers in South America and Asia Pacific. Its Egypt plant (Methanex interest 50%) is located on the Mediterranean Sea and primarily supplies methanol to domestic and European customers, but can also supply customers in Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

