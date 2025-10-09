Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/9/2025

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BOISE CASCADE CO (BCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boise Cascade Company is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America and a wholesale distributor of building products in the United States. Its segments include Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment operates a network of distribution facilities that sell a broad line of building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber, and general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes, the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOISE CASCADE CO

BCC Guru Analysis

BCC Fundamental Analysis

WESTLAKE CORP (WLK) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westlake Corporation is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and products that enhance life every day. With operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, it provides building blocks for solutions from housing and construction to packaging and healthcare to automotive and the consumer. Its segments include Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials include Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali & Derivatives, Westlake European & Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene and Westlake Epoxy. The Housing and Infrastructure Products include Westlake Royal Building Products, Westlake Pipe and Fittings, Westlake Global Compounds and Westlake Dimex. Its products are used in diverse consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, automotive products, water treatment, wind turbines, coatings as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTLAKE CORP

WLK Guru Analysis

WLK Fundamental Analysis

RYERSON HOLDING CORP (RYI) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryerson Holding Corporation is a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The Company carries a full line of carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, and a limited line of nickel and red metals. These materials are stocked in a number of shapes, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The Company also provides a variety of processing services to meet its customers' needs. It also conducts metal processing and distribution operations in China. It has approximately 107 facilities in North America and four facilities in China. The Company offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as bending, beveling, blanking, blasting, burning, cutting-to length, drilling, embossing, flattening, forming, grinding, laser cutting, machining, notching, painting, perforating, polishing, punching, rolling, and sawing, others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RYERSON HOLDING CORP

RYI Guru Analysis

RYI Fundamental Analysis

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The Company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Its portfolio of mining operations consists of over 14 underground mines, six surface mines and eight coal preparation plants. It extracts, processes and markets metallurgical coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities. It conducts mining operations only in the United States with mines in Central Appalachia. The Company operates in one segment: Met, which consists of six active mining complexes whose primary product is metallurgical coal that is extracted, processed, and marketed to domestic and international steel and coke producers. The Met segment operations consist of metallurgical coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC

AMR Guru Analysis

AMR Fundamental Analysis

POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR)

PKX Guru Analysis

PKX Fundamental Analysis

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

