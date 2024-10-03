Validea's Top Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/3/2024

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NUCOR CORP (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is a manufacturer of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its segments include steel mills, steel products, raw materials, and Nucor Data Systems. The Steel Mills segment produces sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar and engineered special bar quality. The Steel products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, galvanized torque tubes used in solar arrays, hollow structural section (HSS) steel tubing, electrical conduit, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, and steel fasteners. The Raw materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI), brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, and pig iron. Nucor Data Systems serves its customers in the data center infrastructure industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION (ALB) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albemarle Corporation is engaged in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. The Company is a global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of specialty chemicals. Its segments include Energy Storage, Specialties, and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment develops and manufactures a range of basic lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride. Its Specialties business optimizes its portfolio of bromine and highly specialized lithium solutions. Its Specialties business serves a variety of industries, including energy, mobility, connectivity, and health. Specialty products are essential in both internal combustion and electric vehicles, from high-voltage cables and powertrains to airbags and tires. Its three main product lines in its Ketjen segment are clean fuels technologies (CFT), fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives, and performance catalyst solutions (PCS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC (ASTL) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Algoma) is a Canada-based integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. The Company delivers customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. The Company is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its plate products include AR225, Heat Treated Plate, AlgoLaser, AlgoGrip and The Heavies. Its plate products include Hot Rolled Sheet - DSPC, Hot Rolled Sheet - 106'' Mill, AR200, Cold Rolled and Floor Plate. The Company has a raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year. Its Direct Strip Production Complex is a thin slab caster coupled with direct hot rolling in North America. In addition, its heat-treated plate facility provides a full range of heat-treated products for abrasion resistant, ballistic and other specialty plate applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC (TROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tronox Holdings plc is a producer of titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. The Company mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operates upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. Its nine pigment facilities located in the United States, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Its principal products include TiO2 pigment, Ultrafine Specialty TiO2, Zircon (ZrSiO4), High Purity Pig Iron, Monazite, Feedstock and Titanium Tetrachloride. TiO2 pigment is used in a range of products due to its ability to impart whiteness, brightness and opacity. It produces ultrafine TiO2 at its manufacturing facility in Thann, France. It markets ultrafine TiO2 products under the CristalActiv trademark.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferroglobe PLC is a producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys, variety of industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through four segments: United States of America, Canada, France, and Spain. It is involved in quartz mining activities in Spain, the United States, Canada; and South Africa, low-ash metallurgical coal mining activities in the United States, and interests in hydroelectric power in France. It sells its products to a diverse base of customers in a varied range of industries, such as aluminum, silicone compounds used in the chemical industry, ductile iron, automotive parts, renewable energy, photovoltaic (solar) cells, electronic semiconductors, and steel. Its solutions include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, foundry products, calcium silicon, silica fume, electrodes, pulverized products, silicon for advanced technologies, and other. The Company's subsidiaries include Ferroglobe Finance Company PLC, and Ferroglobe Holding Company Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

