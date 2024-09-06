Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/6/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SANMINA CORP (SANM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company sells its products and services primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that serve the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud solutions industries. Its operations are managed as two businesses: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS), and Components, Products and Services (CPS). IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, high-level assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment. CPS segment includes printed circuit boards, backplanes and backplane assemblies, cable assemblies, fabricated metal parts, precision machined parts, and plastic injected molded parts. Its products include optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronic design and manufacturing services, multi-chip package memory solutions, high-performance storage platforms and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HITACHI LTD (ADR) (HTHIY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hitachi Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of products and provision of services. The Company has five business segments. Digital Systems & Services segment provides services such as system integration, consulting and cloud services, information technology (IT) products and software and automated teller machines (ATMs). Green Energy & Mobility segment provides power grids, renewable energy, nuclear power and rail systems. Connective Industries segment provides elevators, home appliances and air conditioning, industrial measurement and analysis systems, industrial and distribution solutions, water and environmental solutions, and industrial equipment. Automotive Systems segment offers powertrain, chassis, advanced driver assistance and systems for two-wheelers. The Others segment is engaged in the provision of optical disc drives and management, sale and rental of real estate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC (ALGM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs. It is a supplier of magnetic sensor IC solutions in the automotive market. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor drivers, power management ICs, light-emitting diode driver ICs and isolated gate drivers. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and clean energy applications. Through its subsidiary, Crocus Technology, Inc. offers tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) solutions that provide magnetic sensitivity, lower power consumption, and the smallest size in comparison to other magnetic technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC (MCHP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures and sells smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions used by its customers for a variety of applications. The Company's solutions serve approximately 123,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. The Company's semiconductor products segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets mixed-signal microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed-signal, timing, wired and wireless connectivity devices, and memory products. The Company also offers a comprehensive set of low-cost and easy-to-learn application development tools. Its manufacturing operations include wafer fabrication, wafer probe, assembly and test. The technology licensing segment includes sales and licensing of the Company's intellectual property. It markets and sells its products worldwide primarily through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

