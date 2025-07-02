Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/2/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company. It is focused on enabling power generation needs with its advanced, thin film PV technology. The Company's primary segment is its modules business, which involves the design, manufacture, and sale of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the segment include system developers, independent power producers, utilities, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners and operators. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Plus module. Its Series 6 Plus module is a glass laminate approximately 4ft x 6ft in size that encapsulates thin film PV semiconductor materials. Its Series 7 module has a larger form factor of approximately 4ft x 7ft in size. The Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules had an average power output of 459 watts and 531 watts, respectively.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR INC

FSLR Guru Analysis

FSLR Fundamental Analysis

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. It has also developed Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) technology for application in wet wafer cleaning during the fabrication of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional wafers with fine feature sizes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic, and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. It also develops, manufactures, and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers. Its other advanced packaging tools include Ultra ECP ap, Ultra C Developer, and Ultra C PR Megasonic-Assisted Stripper.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ACM RESEARCH INC

ACMR Guru Analysis

ACMR Fundamental Analysis

NICE LTD (ADR) (NICE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company's segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance and enterprise-wide case management. The Company serves contact centers, back office operations and retail branches, covering various industries, including communications, banking, insurance, healthcare, business processes outsourcing (BPO), government, utilities, travel and entertainment. Its Multi-Channel Recording and Interaction Management enables organizations to capture structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data from multiple channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NICE LTD (ADR)

NICE Guru Analysis

NICE Fundamental Analysis

NETAPP INC (NTAP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetApp, Inc. is an intelligent data infrastructure company. The Company combines unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to make data infrastructure intelligent. Its segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. Its Hybrid Cloud segment offers a unified data storage portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers modernize their data centers. Its Hybrid Cloud portfolio supports structured and unstructured data with unified storage optimized for flash, disk, and cloud storage to handle data-intensive workloads and applications. Hybrid Cloud includes software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services. Its Public Cloud segment offers a portfolio of products delivered primarily as-a-service, including related support. This portfolio includes cloud storage and CloudOps services. These services are available on the public clouds, including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NETAPP INC

NTAP Guru Analysis

NTAP Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.