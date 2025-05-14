Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/14/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company. It is focused on enabling power generation needs with its advanced, thin film PV technology. The Company's primary segment is its modules business, which involves the design, manufacture, and sale of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the segment include system developers, independent power producers, utilities, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners and operators. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Plus module. Its Series 6 Plus module is a glass laminate approximately 4ft x 6ft in size that encapsulates thin film PV semiconductor materials. Its Series 7 module has a larger form factor of approximately 4ft x 7ft in size. The Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules had an average power output of 459 watts and 531 watts, respectively.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRIMBLE INC (TRMB) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trimble Inc. is a provider of technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. Its comprehensive work process solutions are used across a range of industries, including architecture, building construction, civil engineering, geospatial, survey and mapping, natural resources, utilities, transportation, and government. Its segments include Architects, Engineers, Construction and Owners (AECO); Field Systems, and Transportation and Logistics (T&L). The AECO segment primarily provides software solutions that sell primarily through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry. Field Systems segment primarily provides hardware and associated software solutions that sell primarily through dealer partner channels. The T&L segment primarily provides solutions for customers working in long haul trucking and freight shipper markets. Its solutions include 3D modeling & BIM and building construction field services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEXT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING INC (NXTT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Next Technology Holding Inc is a China-based company mainly providing technical services and solutions via its social e-commerce platform. The Company mainly provides an international cloud-based intelligence system and independently developed a micro-business cloud intelligence system called the YCloud. It provides technical and auto-billing management services to micro-business online stores in China through big data analytics, machine learning mechanisms, social network recommendations, and multi-channel data analysis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUALYS INC (QLYS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qualys, Inc. is a provider of a cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security and compliance solutions. The CompanyGs integrated suite of IT, security and compliance solutions delivered on Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Platform enables its customers to identify and manage their IT and operational technology (OT) assets, collect, and analyze large amounts of IT security data, recommend, and implement remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions. The Company provides its solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. Its cloud platform offers an integrated suite of solutions that automates the lifecycle of asset discovery and management, security and compliance assessments, and remediation for an organizationGs IT infrastructure and assets, whether such infrastructure and assets reside inside the organization, on their network perimeter, on endpoints or in the cloud.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

