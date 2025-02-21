Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/21/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (NSSC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and designer of high-tech electronic security devices, cellular communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems, as well as a provider of school safety solutions. It offers a diversified array of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment. It manufactures and markets various products for alarm systems, including automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors. Its video surveillance systems typically consist of one or more video cameras, a control panel and a video monitor or PC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

F5 INC (FFIV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F5, Inc. is a multi-cloud application services and security company. The Company partners with various organizations to secure and optimize every app and application programming interface (API) anywhere - on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. The Company's enterprise-grade application services are available as cloud-based, software-as-a-service, and software-only solutions optimized for multi-cloud environments, with modules that can run independently, or as part of an integrated solution on its high-performance appliances. The Company, through its BIG-IP, F5 NGINX and F5 Distributed Cloud Services product, offers a range of integrated, artificial intelligence- and machine learning-driven solutions that support performance and protect both legacy and modern applications and APIs across data center, cloud, and edge locations. Its products and solutions include F5 Distributed Cloud Web App and API Protection, F5 NGINX Ingress Controller, F5 BIG-IP Security, and F5 BIG-IP Systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC (CLMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. is a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company. The Company primarily operates through its Distribution segment, which distributes emerging technologies to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the name Climb Channel Solutions. This segment distributes technology products from software developers, software vendors or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to resellers, and system integrators worldwide. The Company's Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services for customers worldwide under the name Grey Matter. Across both segments, the Company offers an extensive line of products from software vendors and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management and other technically sophisticated domains.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment and provides service solutions for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), track and thermal processes. The Company offers two principal models of wet wafer cleaning equipment based on its Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) technology, Ultra C SAPS II and Ultra C SAPS V. It has also developed Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) technology for application in wet wafer cleaning during the fabrication of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) wafers with fine feature sizes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic, and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures, and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FLEX LTD (FLEX) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flex Ltd. is the manufacturing partner that helps brands design, build, deliver and manage products. The Company delivers advanced manufacturing, data center IT and power infrastructure solutions. Its segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The FAS segment consists of various end markets, such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud, including data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure; Lifestyle, including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micromobility and audio; and Consumer Devices, including mobile and high velocity consumer devices. The FRS segment consists of end markets, such as Automotive, including mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; Health Solutions, including medical devices, medical equipment and drug delivery; and Industrial, including capital equipment, industrial devices, embedded and critical power offerings and renewables and grid edge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

