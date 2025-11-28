Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/28/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Microelectronics Corp is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments. The Wafer Fabrication segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques. The New Business segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and provision of solar energy. The Company is engaged in the maintenance of a customer base across various industries, including communication, consumer electronics, computer, memory, new generation light-emitting diode (LED) and others, while focusing on manufacturing for applications, including networking, telecommunications, Internet, multimedia, personal computers (PCs) and graphics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR)

UMC Guru Analysis

UMC Fundamental Analysis

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (NSSC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and designer of high-tech electronic security devices, cellular communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems, as well as a provider of school safety solutions. It offers a diversified array of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment. It manufactures and markets various products for alarm systems, including automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors. Its video surveillance systems typically consist of one or more video cameras, a control panel and a video monitor or PC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC

NSSC Guru Analysis

NSSC Fundamental Analysis

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC (MSI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security. The Company offers safety and security technologies, which include land mobile radio communications (LMR), video security, and command center. Across technologies, it offers cloud-based and hybrid software solutions, and services such as cybersecurity subscription services and managed and support services. Its segments include Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Company's Software and Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers. Its Software includes public safety and enterprise Command Center, unified communications applications, certain mobile video equipment, and video software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC

MSI Guru Analysis

MSI Fundamental Analysis

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC (MPWR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a fabless company, which provides semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. The Company design and develop its products for the enterprise data, storage and computing, automotive, communications, consumer, and industrial end markets. Direct Current (DC) to DC, Alternating Current (AC) to DC, driver metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor, power management integrated circuit (IC), current limit switch and lighting control products. Its DC to DC ICs are used to convert and control voltages within a range of electronic systems, such as cloud-based central processing unit (CPU) servers, server artificial intelligence (AI) applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, fourth generation (4G) and fifth generation (5G) infrastructure and satellite communications applications. The Company have sales offices in various locations in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC

MPWR Guru Analysis

MPWR Fundamental Analysis

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (SMCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Super Micro Computer, Inc. provides application-optimized Total IT solutions. It delivers rack-scale solutions optimized for various workloads, including artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, where acceleration is critical. It produces a portfolio of server and storage solutions for enterprise data centers, cloud service providers and edge computing (5G Telco, Retail and embedded). Total IT Solutions include complete servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management and security software. It provides global support and services to help its customers install, upgrade and maintain their computing infrastructure, including liquid-cooling operations. It offers platforms in rackmount, blade, multi-node and embedded form factors, which support single, dual and multiprocessor architectures. Its key product lines include SuperBlade and MicroBlade, SuperStorage, Twin and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC

SMCI Guru Analysis

SMCI Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.